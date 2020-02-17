Globalization has failed billions, of course there is a backlash

By Larry Elliott / The Guardian

Over the past 30 years China has become the world’s factory. For the past few weeks, the production line has been shut down by plant closures deemed necessary to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Beijing fears there will be both short and long-term damage from the outbreak. The country is on course for its first quarter of negative growth in decades, while Chinese Ambassador to the WTO Zhang Xiangchen (張向晨) last week called on other countries not to use COVID-19 as an excuse to put up trade barriers.

The fact that Zhang felt the need to make this appeal speaks volumes. China suspects there will be backdoor protectionism — and it is almost certainly right, because for years countries around the world have needed little encouragement to resort to protectionism.

What is more, the restrictions are not just on the movement of goods. Earlier this month, the US Department of the Treasury announced curbs on foreign investment to protect critical technology, data and infrastructure from foreign sabotage.

US President Donald Trump’s plans for a wall along the US border with Mexico are emblematic of a toughening up of controls on migration.

An era of open markets and open borders — where trade and transnational capital flows rose rapidly as a share of global output — has run its course. The instruments of deglobalization are being weaponized.

Today, governments are less interested in breaking down barriers and more concerned about safeguarding jobs, preventing intellectual property theft and the risk of cybercrime.

Companies are realizing that lengthy global supply chains designed to take advantage of low wages in the developing world have costs as well as benefits.

COVID-19 has brought that home with a vengeance, and is likely to further encourage the repatriation of production that was offshored in the 1990s and 2000s.

HISTORY LESSON

Deglobalization has happened before, notably between 1914 and 1945. It is happening now as a result of geopolitics, economic torpor, rising inequality, the failure to develop new political structures to manage globalization and the response to new threats.

Every wave of globalization has required a champion, a hegemonic power confident enough to spread the gospel of free trade and open markets.

That role fell to Britain in the late 19th century and the US in the second half of the 20th century.

However, the self-confidence of the US has been punctured by the rise of China as a strategic threat, and the power struggle between the world’s two biggest economies is heating up.

Stock markets were jubilant when Washington and Beijing signed a trade deal, but — rather like the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact of August 1939 — it is merely a truce of convenience.

If Trump wins re-election in November, hostilities will resume.

Countries also get defensive when times are tough, as they have been ever since the financial crisis of 2008.

The most recent wave of openness occurred in the decade after the collapse of communism, culminating in China becoming a member of the WTO in 2001.

This was a time when growth was strong, partly due to a globalization feedback loop in which cheaper imports pushed down inflation rates and allowed central banks in the West to keep interest rates low and asset prices high.

However, the financial crisis exposed the weaknesses of a system that was able to operate globally without adequate controls and effective supervision. The resulting slump was deep and the recovery has been long, painful and incomplete.