Europe must act against US-backed ‘crisis pregnancy centers

by Mary Fitzgerald

In Europe, if you go to a public hospital seeking medical advice, you expect accurate, science-based information. You expect the staff attending you to be professionally trained and certified. You would have similar expectations on university campuses, in schools, women’s shelters or other state-run facilities, right?

Think again. In a new report, the global news site openDemocracy reveals how women and girls are being given “misinformation and manipulation” on an extraordinary scale in “crisis pregnancy centers” (CPCs) around the world.

Supported by powerful US activists with close ties to US President Donald Trump’s administration, and often made to look like health clinics, many of these centers claim to offer pregnant women unbiased “advice.”

In fact, staff aim to dissuade women from having legal abortions and, in some cases, from accessing contraception.

In the first investigation of its kind, openDemocracy mapped the global spending, networks and activities of two influential anti-abortion groups based in the US, Heartbeat International and Human Life International.

Together, they have spent US$13 million around the world since 2007 and have funded and trained hundreds of organizations globally.

We sent undercover reporters, posing as vulnerable pregnant women, into Heartbeat-affiliated CPCs in 18 countries around the world, where they consistently received wildly misleading and false information.

Abortion can increase cancer risks. A woman needs consent from a partner to have one. Hospitals will not treat medical complications. Women will suffer from a widely debunked “post-abortion syndrome.”

We also sent a reporter to get Heartbeat training, available online or in-person globally. Our reporter was taught to encourage women to delay abortion and emergency contraception.

In these trainings, they also claim that condoms are not effective at preventing pregnancy, and to tell women that abortion increases risk of abuse of other children and could “turn” partners gay.

In the US, there are thousands of CPCs. In the wake of the US Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide, Heartbeat was one of a number of groups that expanded a model that began in response to liberalization of state abortion laws in the 1960s.

Their CPCs have been repeatedly challenged in the US for presenting themselves as neutral health facilities, while hiding their anti-abortion and religious agendas from women seeking help.

However, until now, the global scale of these activities had not been mapped.

The power and influence of US religious conservatives in Latin America and Africa is well known. As a result of the draconian anti-abortion restrictions they have backed, women have been jailed for having miscarriages and thousands die from unsafe abortions every year.

In Uganda, our reporter was told she could never “truly” love and care for any children after an abortion, and might have difficulty conceiving again.

In Argentina, a reporter who said she was in an abusive relationship was told: “Now, you’re a victim, but an abortion would make you part of that violence since you will be violent.”

The scale of these operations in Europe has shocked lawmakers, doctors and health experts. We found more than 400 Heartbeat-affiliated CPCs in Italy alone — and dozens more across Spain, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Ukraine.