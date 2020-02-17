[ LETTER ]

A matter of logistics

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19, Beijing on Jan. 21 ordered the lockdown of Wuhan in Hubei Province, and then further expanded the restricted area.

The numbers of infected people are exploding in more and more restricted areas, footage of medical personnel asking for medical resources is spreading, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is airlifting Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) medical and health-service officers in to these areas, and two large field hospitals were quickly completed in Wuhan: All this gives us a peek at the state of the PLA’s logistics capacity.

The Wuhan Joint Logistic Support Base is the highest logistics unit of the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force, which was established in September 2016 by the CCP Central Military Commission (CMC) chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

The Wuhan base has been in charge of all five of China’s joint logistic support centers in Wuxi, Guilin, Xining, Shenyang and Zhengzhou. Moreover, the PLA General Hospital in Beijing, known as the 301 Military Hospital, and the 161 Military Hospital in Wuhan are directly affiliated with the Wuhan base, so its medical-care logistics capacity is supposed to be very strong.

However, the PLA’s logistics units has failed to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak from spreading and provide relief supplies to local governments in a timely manner.

Even the PLA’s 22-story 161 Military Hospital — categorized as China’s best third-grade, class-A hospital, and which fought the SARS outbreak — announced on Jan. 23, the day before Lunar New Year’s Eve, that it could not receive more patients.

It seems the Wuhan base is poorly built.

Speculation about the reason for this is confusing. The air transport of PLA medical and health-service officers shows that specialists in the epidemic areas can no longer handle the situation, and the seriousness of the outbreak cannot be ignored.

Still, does the shortage of relief supplies mean that the PLA has supplies on hand, but not the manpower or vehicles to transport them, or does it mean that the outbreak is so serious that the PLA is running out of supplies?

On Jan. 26, the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force allegedly transported more than 20,000 pieces of three types of medical supplies by train to Hubei Province in the hope of controlling the outbreak.

This implies that the transport of supplies from other storage facilities to the Wuhan base operates normally, but that this might be the maximum volume that can be sent in a single transport.

On Feb. 2, the PLA completed the first of the two field hospitals in Wuhan, showing that its logistics capacity remains intact.

However, since the support measures mentioned above cannot be implemented without the approval of the commission, it seems resources are tightly controlled by the CCP.

Thus, it is difficult for the central government to meet local governments’ needs, while more flexible management, control and deployment are absent.

Wu Jen-chung

Taipei