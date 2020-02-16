Guarding speech vital in light of outbreak

By Kuei Hung-chen 桂宏誠

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang (李文亮) is generally seen as the first to warn about COVID-19. His death on Friday last week after being infected by the virus sparked demands for freedom of speech among Chinese Internet users aimed at the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime.

While this has triggered demands that the CCP reform its system of governance, it would be a mistake to think that disclosures made in the public interest or exposing corruption amount to freedom of expression and will help bring about effective reform.

Not long ago, physician-turned-Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) revealed a location in Taipei where a group of Taiwanese who had been evacuated from Wuhan were to be kept under quarantine.

The health authorities responded by saying that people who release such information without permission would be punished under the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) or other related laws.

Why did anyone not consider whether Ko’s freedom of expression needed protection?

In addition to the act, Taiwanese law states that civil servants shall not disclose information acquired in their official capacity without permission, and protection of freedom of expression is not a concern.

China also has its Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases of the People’s Republic of China (中華人民共和國傳染病防治法) and Li is a Chinese civil servant, so how could we expect him to enjoy freedom of expression with regard to epidemic information?

The Li case highlights that both sides of the Taiwan Strait should build a system to protect and even reward whistleblowers disclosing matters of public interest. Protecting freedom of expression is a matter of reform on another level.

Over the past decade, Taiwan has focused on establishing a system to protect whistleblowers, and the legislature has proposed several draft bills, such as the public interest disclosure protection act and the whistleblower protection act. This shows that there is growing recognition of this new work ethic, in particular in the public sector.

For countries with similar laws, public health-related affairs or information qualify as disclosures in the public interest. As the Cabinet’s draft whistleblower protection act states, the disclosure of behavior that could pose a concrete threat to public health are protected too.

Generally speaking, the purpose of establishing a whistleblower protection system is to strengthen internal control within the public sector.

However, the UK’s Public Interest Disclosure Act states that disclosure to a member of parliament or a media outlet is protected under certain conditions and in the case of a “disclosure of exceptionally serious failure.”

A qualified whistleblower must also be an employee of the accused agency, and the person must “reasonably believe that the information disclosed, and any allegation contained in it, are substantially true” and make the disclosure in good faith based on concrete evidence.

During the SARS outbreak 17 years ago, Chinese military doctor Jiang Yanyong (蔣彥永) discovered that the data reported by the health authorities were falsified.

After reporting the issue to the local media and receiving no response, he admirably shared it with the international community through US media.

After seeing how Wuhan officials’ cover-up of the epidemic led to a major disaster, Taiwan should quickly establish a whistleblower protection system. If it does not, brave civil servants who disclose information in the public interest will still face the risk of retaliation or having their loyalty questioned.