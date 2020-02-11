Sensible mask allocation required

By Shih Chih-chang 施志昌

Following a decision by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), the government on Thursday last week implemented a system for purchasing masks during the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that imposes a limit of two masks per week per person to prevent stockpiling, which would deprive people who are in real need.

The policy has been criticized, with some saying that two masks per week is insufficient.

Although the government has repeatedly advised that masks are not necessary except in places such as hospitals or confined spaces, this has not eased the rush to buy masks.

The outbreak has created panic, while local governments implemented measures during the early stages of the epidemic that exacerbated demand. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) demanded that vendors at traditional markets, and people who enter kindergartens or elementary schools — which have had their post-holiday start pushed back to Feb. 25 — wear masks. Other local administrations followed suit.

While they cannot be blamed for such responses, as adopting the most stringent standards during the early phase of an outbreak can help prevent an epidemic and helps restore public confidence, it did escalate demand for masks.

As Taiwan can only produce 4 million masks per day, it cannot meet the demand.

More than two weeks have passed since Taiwan’s first case of 2019-nCoV infection was reported on Jan. 21, while there were 18 confirmed cases in the nation as of yesterday. While no indigenous cases or community transmission have been reported in Taichung, demand for masks remains high.

On the first day of centralized distribution, 100,000 masks from the city’s daily allocation of 118,000 were immediately sent to local medical personnel, while police officers and frontline civilian service personnel received no such benefits.

The Taichung City Government’s policy was that masks were required in many public spaces. However, they were difficult to obtain.

This shows how the central and local governments fell into a trap set by their own policies, making criticism inevitable.

The central government’s mask-buying policy aimed to alleviate supply issues and it facilitated new lines to increase mask production to 10 million per day.

However, the policies only address the symptom of mask shortages, because as long as panic remains, strict rationing will only elicit a stronger backlash.

The central government has displayed a good grasp and control of the situation, so people should be assured. As the government and medical associations have repeatedly said, masks are not needed at all times. Unless people are going to a medical facility, are potentially in contact with infected people or are in a confined space, there is no need for concern.

A firm understanding of the situation is required. Leave the masks for those who really need them while doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the disease.

Shih Chih-chang is a Taichung city councilor.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming