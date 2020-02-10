Virus exposes the limits of WHO’s health diplomacy with China

By Peter Beaumont / The Guardian

On social media last week the insults were flying thick and fast, some tinged with racism, but all with a common theme: how the WHO and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, were effectively doing the bidding of the Chinese government in the midst of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

It is a charge that has also been expressed in less offensive terms elsewhere in columns and articles, some of which have focused on whether, in praising China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan during a visit to Beijing, Tedros allowed himself to become complicit in China’s flawed handling of the outbreak in its early days.

In some respects, it is a hoary old paradox, familiar to many international bodies and non-governmental organizations. How — when dealing with a health crisis or a humanitarian disaster — you are limited in the choice and nature of your partners in the place where it is occurring, and the limitations they impose.

Yet if the politics of such accommodations is always uncomfortable, the coronavirus outbreak encapsulates in a stark fashion a number of difficult issues.

Above all, it asks how the UN’s international health diplomacy, confronted with a potential pandemic where a timely and accurate flow of information is crucial, should interact with one of the world’s most powerful, and controlling, states.

Looming above all else is that China is a country whose trajectory under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has been to become more authoritarian, marked by mass internment camps for Uighurs, a growing Internet crackdown and its harsh response to street protests in Hong Kong.

There seems little doubt either that China’s bureaucratic culture of control and secrecy, including the local government’s efforts to clamp down on the information emerging about the disease in the first weeks of the epidemic, contributed to its initial spread in December last year and the first weeks of January.

It is also true that after admitting the scale of the problem, China has shared much information internationally, in line with its commitments, about the nature and spread of the virus, and deployed unprecedented and costly national efforts to try to contain the outbreak, even as it has employed what many would see as draconian restrictions.

Interposed into the midst of all this has been the WHO — and Tedros — a relationship complicated by China being a major donor to the world health body. The mix of health and international politics has been underlined by the exclusion of Taiwan from discussions even after the coronavirus spread there.

The argument about how the WHO has negotiated the complexities boils down to several key questions.

The first is whether the organization should have pushed harder for Beijing to be more forthcoming when evidence of a new form of coronavirus first emerged, but before the scale of the outbreak was fully acknowledged, and whether Tedros should have been so warm in praising the response of a country that unsettles so many because of its secrecy and rights violations.

In particular, the fraught politics of the WHO declaring the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern has once again come under the spotlight in the same way it did during the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Some of those most critical have parsed Xi’s meeting with Tedros — and Xi’s declared hope that the UN body would assess the “epidemic situation in an objective, just, calm and reasonable way” — as pressure from Beijing to ensure the WHO would refrain from designating the epidemic a global health emergency to protect China’s economy.