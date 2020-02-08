HK government needs to wake up

By Sammy Chiu 趙維生 and Adrian Chiu 趙致洋

The 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, has caused serious concern across the world.

Hong Kong, as a special administrative region of China and a close neighbor, is gravely affected and in deep water.

Twenty-four cases have been confirmed in the territory, compared with 16 in Taiwan.

To say that Hong Kong is in a state of panic and hysteria is not an overstatement, and anger has been escalated by the first death being reported on Tuesday.

While frustration over a shortage of masks is nothing new in Hong Kong, like in Taiwan, more radical actions are on the way to respond to the approach adopted by the Hong Kong government in controlling the outbreak.

Thousands of hospital workers this week went on strike to protest the government for overburdening the hospital sector and to demand a complete closure of the border with China.

Similar mobilization for strikes has been circulating on social media, calling for workers from different sectors to go on strike to press the government for stricter segregation from China, at least in terms of epidemic control.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, explosives were found at Lo Wo train station, which is on the border between Hong Kong and China, and protesters targeted road and rail to protest against the government’s decision to keep the Hong Kong-China border open.

Facing mounting public discontent and radicalization of protests, the government finally announced the closure of three more border control points, leaving the airport and another two Hong Kong-China connecting points open.

Whether these sluggish preventive measures and incomplete quarantine from China can effectively control the spread of the coronavirus and calm the public is still a serious question to answer.

It is crystal clear that the public in Hong Kong is deeply dismayed about the government’s handling of the outbreak, but the government seems to have disconnected with the public mood characterized by anxiety and fear.

First there were empty reassurances given by senior officials while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) was out of town, whereby the government not only offered no concrete action, but rejected any proposal to exercise a health declaration at the border.

As a matter of fact, there is a huge inflow and outflow of population between Hong Kong and China, day in, day out, for private as well as commercial purposes.

It needs no expert knowledge to realize that interflow of population would rapidly increase during the Lunar New Year holiday, so the inaction has given the public an extremely negative impression that the Hong Kong government was somewhat daydreaming and totally ill-prepared.

A huge expectation gap between the government and the public has appeared, where simultaneously a strong sense of mistrust had developed.

The anxiety turned to genuine fear that the government was incapable of protecting Hong Kongers.

Although later the chief executive introduced a series of measures to prevent a local outbreak, the measures were regarded to be too little, too late, or completely missing the target.

Public discontent swiftly ended up in fierce protests, and fear and frustration originating from government health protection failure has quickly become anger and political mistrust.

Politically, in terms of Hong Kong-China relations, there is a suggestion that the local government has relinquished its autonomy promised by the Basic Law, and the refusal to close the Hong Kong-China border implies Hong Kong-China integration, which many Hong Kongers fear, because it essentially contradicts “one country, two systems.”