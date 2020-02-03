World’s health in China’s hands

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙

A good measure of a community’s strength is its ability to handle crises. This is particularly true for China, where hundreds of millions of citizens remain vulnerable to the highly contagious Wuhan coronavirus.

While some observers have criticized the international media for blowing the Wuhan outbreak out of proportion to the point of sensationalism, the rapidity and ferocity with which this deadly epidemic has spread has shocked the world.

As the Wuhan epidemic has come to the spotlight, there has been a frantic search for surgical masks and alcohol swabs by Chinese visitors in neighboring countries such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, and across North America and Europe.

The global spread of the coronavirus can be attributed to a number of circumstantial factors, including the speedy movement of disease by extensive high-speed rail and flight networks, the continued growth of Chinese international and domestic tourism during the holidays, and the lack of up-to-date public information and skills needed for handling an epidemic outbreak.

Striving to contain an already deteriorating situation, China has yet to overcome three hurdles at the organizational and operational levels:

First is the long history of imperial obsession with control, personified by the single-person rule of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and his efforts to centralize his absolute leadership.

The Wuhan outbreak exposes the pros and cons of such a highly centralized structure of governance. In times of peace and stability, this vertical structure guarantees an efficient control of bureaucratic decisionmaking and projects a strong image of commanding leadership.

However, at the horizontal level, when everything falls apart, this top-down mode of governance fails to ensure the steady flow of reliable information from a wide range of departmental agencies.

During the initial coronavirus outbreak in late November last year, healthcare professionals in Wuhan and nearby townships allegedly relied on confusing instructions from the municipal and provincial authorities. Focusing on the response stage of an emerging large-scale health risk, they had to minimize the political damage to the local province and the public’s fear that serious harm would befall them.

Only after Xi instructed central and provincial officials to correct initial missteps and take over the crisis management did cover-ups end. The Wuhan municipality immediately quarantined its 11 million people, and most cities across Hubei Province did likewise.

Today, provincial and municipal officials seem more willing to report cases of infections, even though there is still a discrepancy between the huge numbers of victims in Hong Kong and the much lower figures in areas surrounding Hubei.

The second systematic defect concerns the absence of an effective, intergovernmental agency capable of accessing the epidemic situation on the ground and coordinating immediate actions among fragmented bureaucratic units at all levels. The longstanding practice of addressing problems internally takes precedence over the need to notify the public and seek international assistance.

Although not unique to China, the bureaucratic secrecy has hindered the timely response of medical professionals and transparent reporting by domestic and foreign media.