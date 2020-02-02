Viktor Orban has never cared about Christianity or democracy

By Jan-Werner Mueller

For years, a conflict has been brewing between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the European People’s Party (EPP), the supranational organization of Christian democratic and center-right parties in EU member states. After much hesitation, the EPP suspended Orban’s party, Fidesz, in March last year, and is now deciding whether to expel it.

It has plenty of good reasons for doing so. Fidesz has not only dismantled democracy and the rule of law in Hungary, but also demonized the EU as a tyrannical institution that is supposedly robbing Europeans of their freedom.

Since Fidesz’s suspension, Orban has hit back by saying that he alone is the real defender of Christian democracy, and that his EPP critics are sellouts to liberalism.

Orban’s posturing has seduced conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic, but the image he is projecting is false advertising.

It would be a mistake to think that the Fidesz-EPP conflict is mainly about political principles; it is about power, plain and simple. Still, the question of who will claim the legacy of Christian democracy matters a great deal to Europe. Historically, Christian democracy has been the most important political force behind the project of European integration.

Yet, despite its enormous historical significance, Christian democracy — its ideas and institutions — are not well understood. The ideology has no obvious founders or canonical thinkers, and unlike liberalism, it lacks a conceptual anchor that distinguishes it clearly from other strands of political thought.

Christian democracy was born in the 19th century as a means of reconciling Christianity — particularly Catholicism — with modern democracy. Its protagonists accepted French aristocrat and Catholic Alexis de Tocqueville’s seminal insight that democracy was an unstoppable world-historical force.

The question, then, was how to make it safe for religion.

One answer was through political parties committed to defending Christian — and again, particularly Catholic — interests.

Yet the creation of such parties did not signal a full acceptance of pluralist representative democracy. A religion that claims universal validity could not allow itself to become just another interest group among many. That is why, for a long time, the Vatican openly criticized Catholic politicians’ efforts to play the parliamentary game.

However, things changed after World War II. Christians who had trusted fascists to save them from godless communism had learned the hard way that allying with the forces of the extreme, anti-democratic right was a disastrous mistake.

They would go on to embrace democracy and human rights wholeheartedly, as the Catholic Church eventually did at the Second Vatican Council in 1962.

During the Cold War, Christian democrats came to be known as the quintessential anti-communists, but they also had an ambitious social agenda. In Germany, Italy and elsewhere, they established welfare states designed to strengthen families and reward behavior informed by traditional values.

It is not particularly surprising that some of these policies would qualify as “illiberal.” After all, some leading Christian democratic thinkers remained explicitly opposed to liberalism, which they identified with secularism, materialism and selfish individualism.

However, unlike today’s far-right populists such as Orban and League party leader Matteo Salvini in Italy, these earlier Christian democrats relentlessly criticized the idea of the nation state, too. Owing to their religious perspective, they regarded nation or state-based claims of sovereignty as a form of hubris.