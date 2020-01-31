Best bet for the DPP in second term

By Vincent Chen 陳建志

The Jan. 11 elections captivated the nation. The decisive results were in no small part influenced by the wide participation and high voter turnout among young Taiwanese, which allowed President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to roundly defeat Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate, and secure a second term and a majority in the legislature for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Here are some suggestions for Tsai and her party on how best to manage their second term:

First, Tsai must establish a common vision for Taiwan’s future — a shared destiny that is accepted by all Taiwanese.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered a speech on Jan. 2 last year, in which he explicitly stated that accepting the so-called “1992 consensus” means that Taiwan must also accept a Hong Kong-style “one country, two systems” model of governance.

The statement was a clear rejection of long-standing KMT cross-strait policy, which interprets the “1992 consensus” to mean “one China, each side having its own interpretation of what China means.”

This means that, irrespective of whether Taiwanese identify as belonging to a country called “Taiwan” or the “Republic of China” (ROC), Beijing now views both as forms of Taiwanese independence.

Moreover, despite the wild catastrophism of some Taiwanese politicians, the ROC remains intact, despite 12 years of DPP rule.

Accordingly, Tsai’s overriding objective over the next four years will be to unite the pro-Taiwan and the ROC political factions.

With the People’s Republic of China (PRC) hell-bent on annexing Taiwan and the KMT having long ago surrendered, it is time that Taiwanese united.

Second, Tsai must ensure that Taiwan takes an international outlook and adheres to the highest universal values and standards.

A new international situation has taken shape as the US has redefined China as a “strategic competitor,” and the US-China trade dispute is just one aspect of this new situation. After Washington delineated the Indo-Pacific as a key strategic area of influence, democratic Taiwan’s role in the region became indispensable.

Taiwan’s geostrategic value lies not just in its position within the so-called “first island chain,” but also its democratic form of government, liberal values and human rights, which make Taiwan a natural ally of the US, Europe, Japan, Australia and other countries.

Taiwan also serves as a role model for burgeoning democracies and developing nations around the world.

Tsai must turn up the volume and find ways to more clearly communicate the universal values that underpin Taiwan’s democracy to the rest of the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Taiwan Can Help” program to promote the nation’s full participation in international organizations has encouraged young Taiwanese to participate in civil society, while showing the wider world that Taiwan is an indispensable global partner.

Third, Tsai’s administration must build a society for all generations.

The younger generation has already become an important force for the protection of Taiwan. The election saw a historic willingness to participate in public affairs, and protect democracy and freedom. It marked the coming of age of a new generation of altruistic Taiwanese, concerned for the greater good of society.

This generation was formed by the 2014 Sunflower movement, and culminated in the 2016 presidential and legislative elections.