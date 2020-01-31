Tsai right to value US, Japan ties

By Chen Yung-chang 陳永昌

At the top of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) agenda the morning after her Jan. 11 election victory were meetings with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Ohashi Mitsuo at the Presidential Office. That afternoon, she met with Japanese House of Representatives member Nobuo Kishi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s younger brother, at the presidential residence.

By doing so, she made it clear that she would continue to meet with representatives of countries with similar values to Taiwan, and make a particular effort to bolster ties with the US and Japan to establish Taiwan as an indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific strategy.

Unquestionably, the most important element of relations with the US and Japan is the signing of a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the US and joining the Japan-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

An FTA would not just be a leading indicator of joining the CPTPP, but a precondition for it. Only by the US taking the lead would Japan, Australia, Canada and other US allies feel that they have the necessary support to deal with pressure from Beijing and be willing to sign bilateral FTAs with Taiwan.

Late last year, more than one-third of all members of the US House of Representatives signed a letter calling for FTA talks with Taiwan, while a Washington Post opinion piece prior to Taiwan’s elections suggested that a Taiwan-US partnership could start with FTA talks.

The time is right, and as US-China trade tensions continue, the strategic value of Taiwan’s position at the center of the first island chain is increasing.

Judging from the decision by US President Donald Trump’s administration to increase steel import tariffs on the EU, Canada and Mexico, and his demands that the North American Free Trade Agreement be renegotiated as soon as he took office, Taiwan must not pin any unrealistic hopes on the US, naively thinking that because the geostrategic scales are tipping in Taiwan’s favor there would be no cost attached to an FTA with the US.

A Taiwan-US deal would not be a unilateral giving of benefits, but rather a mutual agreement between partners built on shared values, as well as mutual benefits and interests.

Having won the election with a record number of votes, Tsai and her administration control the government, and thus also shoulder complete responsibility and accountability. She cannot shy away from the necessity of grasping this opportunity to remove barriers — namely, the import bans on US pork and on food products from five Japanese prefectures imposed after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster — to an FTA with the US and membership in the CPTPP.

An agreement on food security issues regarding imports could be reached based on scientific tests and rational discussion, but as politicians continue to block each other and obtain benefits for their own parties in a vicious circle, the issue has become a partisan nightmare.

Ractopamine, which has been allowed in Japan and South Korea for many years, has been thoroughly vilified, and the 2018 referendum on “nuclear food” was a schoolbook example of populism overriding expertise.

Allowing the import of US pork would have an impact on Taiwan’s agricultural sector; the two-year binding period of the referendum on food product imports from the five Japanese prefectures is to expire late this year.