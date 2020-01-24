Regular format resumes on Friday, Jan. 31.

Home / Editorials
Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - Page 8　

To our readers:

Because of the Lunar New Year holiday, from Friday, Jan. 24, through Thursday, Jan. 30, the Taipei Times will have a reduced format without our regular editorials and opinion pieces. From Saturday to Tuesday it will not be delivered to subscribers, but will be available for purchase at convenience stores. Subscribers will receive the editions they missed once normal distribution resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The paper returns to its usual format on Friday, Jan. 31, when our regular editorials and opinion pieces will also be resumed.

