[ LETTER ]

Lunar New Year’s greetings

It was the eve of Lunar New Year in Taiwan. A new year upon us, the present one nearly done.

People were taking buses or the train or the high-speed rail.

Some caught a plane or rode a scooter or hopped in a car.

There were travelers traveling all around the nation.

It sure was super busy at Taipei Main Station.

Time to visit home, parents, grandparents and other family.

But be polite, don’t just say: “Uhm... Can I have my money?”

Amidst little red envelopes and hustle and bustle,

Dragging my heavy luggage, so much pulling and tussle.

But the most important thing and the biggest event,

Is that Taiwan re-elected its first female president.

The election is over and the future has begun.

The symbol of our hopes is President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

She may be president, but the burden is ours to bear.

A better Taiwan is a duty that we all share.

So let us keep marching and protesting and shouting.

Let us keep fighting for cleaner air and a better living.

Let us keep fighting against climate change and for freedom.

Let us keep moving into the future whatever may come.

Our families may be green or blue or far or near.

Let us love them and with them have a happy new year.

Andres Chang

Davao, the Philippines