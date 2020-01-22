Trade could be protected through less intrusive agreements

By Raghuram Rajan

Toward the end of the past decade, globalization — the lowering of barriers to cross-border flows of goods, services, investment and information — came under severe pressure. Populist politicians in many countries accused others of various economic wrongs, and pushed to rewrite trade agreements.

Developing countries have argued for decades that the rules governing international trade are profoundly unfair.

However, why are similar complaints now emanating from the developed countries that established most of those rules?

A simple, but inadequate explanation is “competition.”

In the 1960s and 1970s, industrialized countries focused on opening foreign markets for their goods and set the rules accordingly.

Since then, the tide has turned. Emerging economies, especially China, became a lot better at producing goods, and the old rules dictate that developed countries must keep their markets open to the now-more-productive producers from elsewhere.

To a cynical observer, developed countries’ current efforts to rewrite the rules look like an attempt not to level the playing field, but to thwart competition.

One reason emerging-market producers are competitive is because they pay workers less, typically because those workers are less productive.

Hence, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA, the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement) would limit Mexico’s advantage by requiring that by 2023, 40 to 45 percent of auto components be made by workers earning at least US$16 per hour.

It also mandates a variety of labor protections, including stronger union representation for Mexican workers, which is to be monitored by US inspectors.

What looks like a good deal for Mexican workers imposed by sympathetic US negotiators could also be seen as a US effort to limit the number of manufacturing jobs in Mexico.

However, manufacturing jobs have been moving to emerging markets for decades, so why the heightened concern now?

To replace lost manufacturing jobs, developed economies have been creating jobs in services ranging from low-tech delivery to high-tech research and development.

The implicit bargain that had governed trade was that developed countries would keep their markets open to manufacturing exports from the developing countries, which in turn would be open to service exports from the industrialized countries.

THOSE LEFT BEHIND

Unfortunately, not everyone in developed countries has been able to move to good service jobs. The best are largely in big cities, where well-educated professionals have been able to cater to global markets, while small towns in, say, the US Midwest and northern England, have not recovered economically from the departure of large manufacturing employers.

The devastation of such places, and the frustration of those who live in them, ultimately fueled the political movements that put US President Donald Trump in office and will take the UK out of the EU.

The left-behind former manufacturing communities have a voice in the capital city now, and it wants to bring back manufacturing.

Yet this explanation, too, is incomplete. Much of the US dispute with China, for example, is not about manufacturing — China itself is losing manufacturing jobs to countries such as Vietnam. It is about services.

Although eight of the top 10 service exporters are developed countries, emerging-market competition is increasing — and prompting a major push by advanced-economy firms to enact new service-related trade rules.