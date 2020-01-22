Real opposition to DPP is necessary

By Albert Shihyi Chiu 邱師儀

The dust has settled after the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections. With a difference of 2.65 million votes between the winner and the runner-up in the presidential election, 14.3 million of Taiwan’s 19.231 million eligible voters decided the national direction for the next four years.

Although President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received a record number of votes — 8,170,231 — it must not be forgotten that Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, received 5,522,119 votes.

These 5.5 million voters might be a bit older and have slightly different views from the majority of voters, but even if their view of whether Han is good or bad might differ from the majority view, 5.5 million votes is still a solid number.

Therefore, Tsai has a responsibility to take a softer approach and show her concern for these 5.5 million voters, to remind voters from two different generations that they all are part of the same family.

Still, there is no denying that Han lost the presidential election and his supporters are not disputing the results.

These are the rules of the game, and for democracy to work, the laws regulating the election process must be acceptable to the losing side. It is no different from someone taking a national test, and — despite working long and hard as they prepare for the test — still failing to pass.

This means that as far as the political parties are concerned, elections are a matter of key performance indicators: If they do not meet the standard, it does not matter how much time they spend on the campaign trail.

Any KMT supporter can verify this cruel reality by asking members of the People First Party, the New Party, the Taiwan Solidarity Union or the Taiwan Action Party Alliance what happens when you do not meet the key performance indicator standards: You get swept into the dustbin of history.

The point for the KMT is this: Has losing the presidential and legislative elections in 2016 and then — despite the fleeting success of the “Han wave” in the 2018 local elections — also losing this year’s elections awakened the party?

Do former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and the other old guys in the party have any sense of shame at all, staying on until the KMT Central Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday last week before stepping down?

Were they completely indifferent to all the negative criticism that followed as soon as the election results came out?

Do KMT legislators Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), KMT Central Committee member Sean Lien (連勝文) and other younger KMT members know that it is not enough to only huff and puff, and complain about the party?

If none of them takes the lead and comes forward to offer themselves up as candidates for the party chairmanship, they are just behaving as if everything is normal while the Titanic continues on its way toward the iceberg.

Another question is whether the members of the youngest generation of KMT members understand that only if they had taken a more forceful approach toward the central party leadership could they have been one of the elected legislators, even if they had not been appointed party deputy secretary-general like Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), who is of the same generation.