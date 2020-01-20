Breaking down walls, women fight home-built patriarchy in Iran

By Alice McCool / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates

From breaking down kitchen walls designed to separate women from men to ornately decorating domestic spaces — an architect has been mapping “signs of resistance” of Iranian women in their own homes.

On display at the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah Architecture Triennial until Feb. 8, the work of Iranian-Australian architect Samaneh Moafi explores how Iranian women have carved out lives for themselves within the patriarchal structures around them.

One example, the architect said, was how several women she worked with for her “Parable of Mehr” (“compassion” in Farsi) project had removed a wall in their apartments that was designed to separate women in the kitchen from men in the living area.

“They showed their desire for a better life,” Moafi said as she walked through the installation.

She also viewed the women elaborately decorating their homes — particularly practical, domestic spaces such as kitchens — as “signs of resistance.”

Moafi’s work takes its name from one of Iran’s largest public housing initiatives, built under former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The ambitious Mehr project was initiated in 2007 and sought to build 4 million housing units across the country, according to the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

However, priority for the units was given to married men who were supporting a family and were unable to afford property otherwise, Moafi said.

The architect said that the Mehr buildings have few communal spaces, giving the women who live in them — often coming from disparate communities — little chance to interact.

That is why the custom-made household objects in her installation — displayed under green lighting typically used in Shiite Islam — are associated with particular rituals that cannot be performed alone, she said.

They are designed to create kinship between women who live in the same buildings, but “rarely speak to their neighbors or know what is going on outside,” Moafi said.

Originally, the Mehr units were affordable for those who qualified, she said.

Applicants could get a loan of up to 250 million rials (US$7,500) without a deposit and that would cover more than half of the total price of the average Mehr apartment, she said.

Since Iranian President Hassan Rouhani came into power in August 2013, he has heavily criticized the initiative, said Kevan Harris, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rouhani’s administration saw the project as a “big expense” and a key reason for inflation being pushed up to 40 percent, said Harris, author of a book on politics and the welfare state in Iran.

Today still, housing pressures add to cost of living, one of the main grievances behind ongoing protests in the country, he said in e-mailed comments.

Hundreds of young and working-class Iranians took to the streets in November last year to protest fuel price increases, which Moafi said have a “really serious effect” on residents of Mehr townships, as they tend to be poorly connected to public transport.

A spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development was not available to comment.

In December, the Iranian Planning and Housing Economy Office reported that residential property in the capital Tehran cost more than 134 million rials, per square meter.

That puts housing out of reach for many in a country where the average monthly household income is less than 27 million rials, government figures showed.