EDITORIAL: Economic challenges await Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) opposition to Beijing’s “one country, two systems” framework and her support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests played a crucial role in her re-election. Another factor was the failure of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) promises of “making people rich” and “promoting cross-strait economic and trade exchanges” to attract more votes than the Tsai administration’s “Invest Taiwan” campaign, which encourages Taiwanese businesses to return home.

Ironically, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which had long been seen as a better steward of the economy, failed to convince voters that it could do better than Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has taken advantage of the changing global economic and trade situation amid a US-China trade dispute. The government knows that overreliance on the Chinese market would be a rejection of reality, while the stock market’s robust performance has supported private consumption and buoyed public sentiment.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) in November last year revised up its GDP growth forecast for last year to 2.64 percent on the back of Taiwanese manufacturers returning home and 5G development boosting electronics exports.

If the growth momentum in the fourth quarter of last year turns out to be better than expected, last year’s GDP growth might beat the DGBAS’ estimate and even surpass the 2.75 percent increase in 2018, helping Taiwan stand out among its regional peers.

Washington and Beijing signing a “phase one” trade deal last week is positive for global trade and boosts market sentiment, and is beneficial to Taiwan’s export-reliant economy.

However, despite China’s pledge to buy more US goods, give US firms more market access and enforce tighter intellectual property controls, the tensions are only starting to de-escalate and there is still a long way to go before a permanent ceasefire could be achieved. Washington is likely to pressure China on more fronts this year, such as access to technology, human rights and territorial disputes.

The trade deal is not an end to the dispute, as the rivalry between the two economies is likely to intensify this year and beyond, given their political agendas and economic situation.

This has caused a sharp increase in the risks Taiwan faces in the Chinese market; reducing Taiwan’s economic dependence on China is the only reasonable option in the prevailing environment.

Such a wave of Taiwanese businesses returning home has rarely been seen in the past few decades. As voters have given Tsai another four years in office, the DPP government must not betray public expectations and work to improve the nation’s economy and people’s well-being.

Apart from encouraging more Taiwanese companies to return home, a major task would be to help them deepen their roots and upgrade their businesses, which would transform the nation’s industrial structure and lay the foundations of economic development.

The government is also facing the challenges of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the resumption of the Taiwan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.

However, it needs to overcome certain obstacles — such as the bans on food imports from five Japanese prefectures and US pork — before the nation can join regional trade blocs or sign bilateral free-trade agreements. This is no easy task and requires better communication with the public.