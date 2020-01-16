Ending demonization of and violence against journalists

By Leon Willems

Five years ago this month, Said and Cherif Kouachi stormed the Paris offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and, in a nightmare lasting just minutes, killed 12 people. In the days that followed, millions marched in France and elsewhere to express solidarity with the murdered journalists.

For Europeans, the Charlie Hebdo killings represented the first mass attack on journalists close to home. #JeSuisCharlie (“I am Charlie”) became one of the most popular Twitter hashtags ever. Press freedom was trending.

However, since then, the fight to defend journalistic freedom has flagged, and public mobilization has proved to be fleeting — including in the case of Charlie Hebdo.

In January last year, the magazine’s staff complained in an editorial that people no longer wanted to hear about the shootings.

“Perhaps you should move on,” they were reportedly told.

This apparent indifference has a lot to do with what many believe Charlie Hebdo represents: the freedom to express yourself in a way that might provoke others. This freedom has come under even more pressure in the past five years.

Such a trend is evident in the responses directed at journalists who shine a light on unpopular or inconvenient facts and opinions. They are exposed to a daily barrage of attacks on their integrity, including by important political leaders.

In the US, President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to journalists who are critical of him as the “enemy of the people.” At a news conference two years ago, Czech President Milos Zeman brandished a replica of an AK-47 inscribed with the words “for journalists.”

By indulging in such behavior, these and other leaders normalize attacks against members of the press, and they are very much under attack.

According to Reporters Without Borders, 49 journalists worldwide were murdered last year because of their work. (The annual average for the past five years is even higher, at 81.)

In addition, the number of journalists who were arbitrarily detained rose to 389 last year. Threats on social media, against female journalists in particular, are an everyday occurrence, and journalists are routinely beaten up, teargassed or robbed of their equipment.

Violence against journalists is an assault on an essential pillar of democracy. As long as these attacks continue, it is not “time to move on” at all.

On the contrary, it is time for EU leaders to wake up and better protect journalists at risk. Efforts like the PersVeilig initiative in the Netherlands, in which police, public prosecutors, the journalists’ union and editors collaborate to counter violence against journalists, should be implemented across Europe.

Politicians who verbally attack journalists must be held accountable, and media organizations should do more to show solidarity with colleagues at rival outlets.

More generally, there is an urgent need for greater awareness and a stronger public defense of journalism’s value for society. There have been successful examples of this in recent years. The murders of journalists Jan Kuciak in Slovakia and Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta sparked mass protests that forced these two nations’ prime ministers to resign.

In addition, the investigation by UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, raised public awareness of the criminal behavior of the Saudi Arabian leadership.