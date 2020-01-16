[ LETTER ]

Does Han even care?

Many supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, cried on election night; some even said there was something wrong with this or that ballot box, or that election staff at this or that polling station had registered votes for Han as votes for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Despite his supporters’ grief, Han said that he had said everything there was to say.

He decided to cancel an election-night international news conference to go for hotpot, despite the rising agitation among supporters outside his campaign headquarters in Kaohsiung.

Surely the reason that his supporters’ high expectations ended in great disappointment was Han’s strategy to abandon opinion polls.

He built up the idea that he was destined to win by continuously talking about “winning the election by winning public support” and the “passionate public,” while telling his supporters to ignore opinion polls.

When he lost by a massive 2.64 million votes, his die-hard supporters became increasingly agitated, but he gave no thought to calming them down, instead leaving as if everything was just normal.

That is the kind of politician who will never be able to understand the meaning of the word “responsibility.”

A dirty post-election power struggle is awaiting the KMT, Han’s fans are crying their eyes out, the media is full of criticism — does Han even care?

Lin Chih-han

Tainan