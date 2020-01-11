Republic of Casino?
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) loves to make shocking remarks on occasion. One of these was that “ROC” stands for “Republic of Casino.” Witty or not, this contains referential values and deserves our attention. Behind the playful and flighty semiotics is an unsettlingly damnable and corrosive mindset that has everything to do with undoing the legitimacy of this election.
Why “damnable”? Because it nullifies everything Mayor Ko stands for. It has rendered all Ko’s political endeavors and maneuverings a matter of tongue and cheek exercise.
Why pit your values of integrity against the Democratic Progressive Party when you perceive your election campaign for your party is in essence gambling? Does this mean the more dirt you dish out against your political opponents, the better chance for you to come out ahead?
The goal is to win and whatever it takes to win. By Jove, how have you fallen to such a state of wanton callousness and indifference! Or, should we say, My Lord Cheng-huang, the God of Hades, to whom your parents had sought the oracle of approval on the final day for you to sign up as a presidential candidate.
Fortunately, you decided against signing up at the last minute. Lord Cheng-huang would not have taken your political gambling mindset lightly.
Why “damnable”? Because it nullifies everything Taiwan stands for. It implies a “deep state” that is controlling the destiny of the island, of which the people of Taiwan have no say.
This means for all the democratic achievements that the people of Taiwan pride themselves with, for all the bloodshed and lives sacrificed for democracy’s sake, Taiwan is and will remain a plaything of this “deep state” of super powers.
Why “damnable”? Because it nullifies creative endeavors and finds a replacement in “chance.” Does not the locale of a casino embody the spirit of chance and syphon out the drive to be other than casting the dice and taking a chance?
Honestly, Mayor Ko, you belong to the ilk of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). You are all depraved cynics, detrimental to the future of Taiwan.
You hide your betting spirit behind claims of integrity while Ma and Han veil theirs with claims of legitimacy as representatives of the Republic of China.
Let the young voters vote down these political gamesters and cynics. Taiwan has had enough of them. Let creative endeavors prevail. Vote for your own interests and ensure the democracy in Taiwan continues to flow and grow.
Yang Chunhui
US
Martial law trope an insult
People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) finally learned to defend press freedom in the presidential debate on Sunday last week, so it was timely for Han Cheung to remind us that Soong has yet to redeem himself after suppressing press freedom in the 1980s (“Taiwan in Time: Unleashing the media free-for-all,” Dec. 29, 2019, page 8).
We still remember those days of martial law and one-party dictatorship. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) insulted that memory when it tried to shout down the Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法) with the slogan “martial law has been restored!” (“Legislature passes Anti-infiltration Act,” Jan. 1, page 1).
The KMT has yet to face up to the injustices it committed, but only knows to project those very injustices with a cheap trope and a false equivalence.
Those worried about martial law would do well to heed these words from Soong back then, with renewed significance: “Our nation is in a period of emergency... Many [newspapers] are fighting just to survive and [publish] content that is not beneficial to the readers.”
Congratulations to the Taipei Times on two decades of bringing Taiwan closer to the world.
Te Khai-su
Helsinki, Finland
Chung-chieh Shan
Bloomington, Indiana
At no time since COVID-19 first broke out have Taiwanese or the government made a fuss about how great they are. Rather, they have all been humbly and carefully playing their allotted roles. Many nations have repeatedly praised Taiwan for its success in keeping the disease under control. Taiwan’s achievements and the recognition it has won make people proud to be Taiwanese. In contrast, China has been busy with its “grand external propaganda,” boasting about how well it has done in suppressing the epidemic. Part of its strategy has been to shower money on the WHO, where Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has
It is hardly surprising that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is on the defensive. He is taking hits from all angles — the most recent and high-profile example is a broadside from US President Donald Trump, who attacked Tedros’ organization for moving too slowly and being “China-centric.” (Remarkably, in this case, there was merit to two Trump utterances in short succession.) Being targeted by Trump is a badge of pride in some quarters and, here too, that might have been the case were it the only source of disdain aimed at the WHO. Instead, Tedros has received sustained criticism from the
Politicians and human rights advocates have expressed disappointment over the UN’s decision to appoint China to a seat on the UN Human Rights Council’s Consultative Group. The council monitors the human rights record of all member states, making observations and providing advice, and the consultative group is specifically tasked with evaluating candidates for UN posts that investigate human rights abuses. China has been criticized for framing development issues from a state-centric perspective, which privileges the “sovereignty of states over groups of people and communities,” an article published on Wednesday by The Diplomat said. The article said the council had received letters of
As the scientific community struggles to understand the workings of COVID-19, the pandemic is being faced by countries worldwide. One nation, Taiwan, has been able to stand on the front line, less than 100km from the east coast of China, from late December last year until now, with fewer than 400 confirmed cases and just six deaths. The majority of the confirmed cases identified in Taiwan since late February were imported, while most of the cases were brought from China from late January to February. Taiwan’s frontline defense has been extremely effective, making it a very safe country since the