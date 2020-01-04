By Stephen Buranyi / The Guardian

Every year, 8 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean. Images of common household waste swirling in vast garbage patches in the open sea, or tangled up with whales and seabirds, have turned plastic pollution into one of the most popular environmental issues in the world.

However, for at least a decade, the biggest question among scientists who study marine plastic has not been why plastic in the ocean is so abundant, but why it is not. What scientists can see and measure, in the garbage patches and on beaches, accounts for only a tiny fraction of the total plastic entering the water.

So where is the other 99 percent of ocean plastic? Unsettling answers have begun to emerge.

What people commonly see accumulating at the sea surface is “less than the tip of the iceberg, maybe a half of 1 percent of the total,” said Erik van Sebille, an oceanographer at Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

“I often joke that being an ocean plastic scientist should be an easy job, because you can always find a bit wherever you look,” Van Sebille said, but added that the reality is that maps of the ocean essentially end at the surface and solid numbers on how much plastic is in any one location are lacking.

It is becoming apparent that plastic ends up in huge quantities in the deepest parts of the ocean, buried in sediment on the seafloor and caught like clouds of dust deep in the water column.

Perhaps most frighteningly, it could fragment into such small pieces that it can barely be detected, Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research biogeochemist Helge Niemann said.

At this point it becomes “more like a chemical dissolved in the water than floating in it,” Niemann said.

The 444km of coastline that runs from the narrow mouth of San Francisco Bay, past the open water of Monterey Bay to the scenic mountains and redwood forests of Big Sur, is the land border of the US’ largest national marine sanctuary. To anyone visiting the beaches near Santa Cruz or driving the coastal highways, it appears remarkably unspoiled. That is not the whole story.

Over the past two years, scientists from the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Institute have been using customized remote-controlled submersibles to take samples of near-invisible plastic drifting far below the surface.

“Just because you don’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn’t there,” said Anela Choy, a professor of oceanography at the University of California, San Diego and the lead researcher on the project.

Below what she called the “skin surface” of the ocean, the submersibles carefully filter seawater and take a snapshot of what is in it.

Her team found that at a depth of 200m, there were nearly 15 bits of plastic in every liter of water, similar to the amount found at the surface of the so-called garbage patches. The remote samplers were still finding plastic at their maximum depth of 1km.

However, that was just the start of the hunt.

“After two to three years of work, the honest truth is we have only one set of samples from one portion of the world’s entire ocean,” Choy said.

The group’s work is among the first to count the exact amount of plastic below the ocean surface and to show that plastic waste is abundant at lower depths.

Scientists have speculated about this for years.

Richard Thomson, the oceanologist who first coined the term “microplastic” in 2004 to describe difficult-to-capture bits less than 2mm in length, has suggested that large amounts could be found in the deep ocean and sea floor.