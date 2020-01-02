[ LETTERS ]

Talent cultivation

The Taipei Times published an editorial on Sunday, in which it was stated that “bringing in foreign professionals is ‘crucial to enhancing Taiwan’s international competitiveness’” — referring to a quote by Wei Shih-chang (魏世昌), a Taiwanese engineer (“Taiwan must include foreigners,” page 6).

Nothing wrong with this idea, and indeed all other major modern industrial nations are doing just this. It was recently reported that the number of international students in the US has hit an all-time high at 1,095,299, or 5.5 percent of the total US student population, according to Institute of International Education data.

I would certainly not object to bringing “foreign talent” into Taiwan, though the phrase seems oddly inadequate. That is, seeing that which is “foreign” as wholly accepted and hailed as legitimate might not always be fully accurate.

Not meaning to grumble, but one look at cram-school English teachers in Taiwan will show this is not always true.

Cram-school English teachers might not be the ideal group to consider, and to be sure there are other higher-level educators in Taiwan who have done valuable work, to say nothing of scientists, engineers, technology specialists, physicians and more, from nations near and far. Many of these workers have contributed in substantial ways to life and existence in Taiwan.

However, I wonder to what extent Taiwan can and must simply look to its own: local Taiwanese aptitude and native “talented people possessing the right skills,” who can fill the gaps, bringing skills and professionalism to industry and education in Taiwan.

In a word, I wonder if Taiwan has just this talent and skill to “do the job” and in turn increase its international visibility (but more than this, increase Taiwan’s contribution to international know-how, prestige and excellence), and steer the nation toward a globally competitive position.

This is my hope. I am a professor in Taiwan, and I am always on the lookout for this kind of distinction and faculty in my pupils, and I promise you, I am doing all I can to cultivate it.

The editorial ends by stating: “The government must do more to ensure equal access to government services, and to make it easy for visitors and foreign residents in Taiwan to use these services.”

This is a good point, and I mean not just the “ease” of accessing given services (YouBikes are nice, but they are not at the center of every professional’s concern), but that equality is the key to instigating exactly what we are looking for — the best people coming to this great nation to add to development and actuality here.

David Pendery

Taipei

Han Kuo-yu the playboy

The other night, I was talking to my husband about the appearance of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, during a broadcast of the Night Night Show on television.

During the show, Han had shown how he could move around with his legs folded in the lotus position.

My husband said that Han is essentially just a playboy.

I was reminded of my husband’s comment when I was watching Sunday’s televised presidential debate.

During the debate, responding to a question by the Apple Daily deputy editor-in-chief about funds Han sent to a woman in Hsinchu, Han berated the questioner, shocking those watching, then said: “Why don’t you ask at what age I lost my virginity?”