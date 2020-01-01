[ LETTER ]

Dollar diplomacy an option

As the executive and legislative elections in Taiwan are nigh, it is time to examine Taiwan’s approach to its significant foreign affairs policy.

While it is clear that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is the most qualified candidate to resume executive oversight, I question the incumbent’s record of retaining diplomatic allies.

This is not a new concern, but under the administrations of former presidents Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Taiwan lost its diplomatic partners at a gradual pace, not more than half a dozen in their first term.

I am going to pause in my frequent, negative criticism of US President Donald Trump and applaud the American administration’s Taiwan-friendly policies, including the recent Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act, which will alleviate some of the burden Taiwan has endured by Washington’s refusal to provide economic relief to entities that switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to its authoritarian bully next door.

However, this responsibility should not fall on the shoulders of any nation outside Taiwan and those it is discussing the standing of relations with.

In any case, Taiwan should reconsider its objection to “dollar diplomacy,” a practice applied by China in wooing away Taiwan’s dwindling number of diplomatic allies, including the Solomon Islands and Kiribati. But is what Taiwan is doing with its allies all that different?

Since being excluded from the UN in 1971, Taiwan has provided hundreds of millions, possibly billions, to impoverished nations, assisting in agriculture, medicine, education, and research and development.

As for China, though it is questionable where the returns are directed, its contributions are intended to provide improvements in infrastructure and livelihoods of its inhabitants in exchange for diplomatic recognition.

Therefore, I am not convinced the divide between dollar diplomacy and humanitarianism is all that different.

Taiwan may want to adjust its use of “charity” and not play Russian roulette with its remaining partners. The fact remains that dollar diplomacy is key to winning the diplomatic tug-of-war in the Taiwan Strait.

I encourage Taiwan to rescind its refusal to use its large foreign reserve to establish formal relations, especially with those most vulnerable to the Belt and Road Initiative and its unquestionable failure as a global venture.

Geoff Merrill

Taipei