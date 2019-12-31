EDITORIAL: Survey results a warning sign

The results of a survey released last week by the King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation are both reassuring and troubling, in that 58.8 percent of Taiwanese youngsters want to develop their foreign language skills, but 70 percent of them want to be, in order of ranking, professional video gamers, food critics or livestream Internet celebrities.

There is nothing wrong with children wanting to pursue a career in these professions; what is disconcerting is that an overwhelming majority want to pursue them.

Local critics often liken Taiwanese society to a “saucer” — shallow, speculative and overly reactive to small variables, bound to overflow at the slightest nudge.

The survey results suggest that children in grades five through 12 might have sunk to a new starry-eyed shallowness, with the most sybaritic mindset to date, as the jobs they want the most are glamorous, promise easy money, and lack a clear distinction between work and pleasure. At the same time, the professions rely heavily on a person’s natural aptitude, are susceptible to changes in market trends and are often short-lived.

For example, professional gaming is often misunderstood as being all about fun and games, but in reality, professional gamers train for extensive hours, sometimes at the expense of their health, and need lightning-fast reflexes.

More importantly, the three jobs all cater to people’s entertainment, and too much of anything is usually bad.

The air of shallowness indicated by the survey results is dangerous to the nation’s sustainable development. For more than a century, developed nations such as Germany, the US, the UK and Japan have all had a foot solidly planted in mechanical engineering, which continues to flourish today and has served as a driving force for their economies.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has made a name for itself in the technology sector, and it would not be an exaggeration to say that high-tech firms and their engineers have served as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

This shows that, for a nation to achieve some level of prosperity, it usually needs at least one staple industry that is insulated from passing market trends.

The nation’s educators from the education minister down should reflect on why an education policy that touts “tailored and diversified education based on a student’s aptitude,” and “linking students’ studies and employment to the world’s technological trends” does not seem to be working.

On a broader level, if a vast majority of young Taiwanese had their heads in the clouds and wanted to lead a comfortable life without working hard for it, it would set the nation on a dangerous path: Who will be the teachers to pass on knowledge to future generations? Who will be the soldiers to defend the nation? Who will be the nation’s first astronauts? Who will be the journalists to carry the torch of democracy for society?

Taiwan has certainly come a long way from a time when most students would write that they wanted to be a teacher, lawyer or a physician when they grew up if given such an assignment by their teachers.

However, judging by the survey, the nation still has a long way to go before it can achieve a healthy balance in the makeup of its labor force.