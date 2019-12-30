Singapore goes on global offensive to defend ‘fake news’ law

By Philip J. Heijmans and Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg

Singaporean diplomats are taking the lead in defending a two-month-old “fake news” law, challenging international media outlets it says are publishing misleading claims on the contentious legislation.

Since the law was enacted in October, authorities in the Southeast Asian city-state have invoked it four times against critics and once against Facebook Inc, which was required to attach a government-issued “correction” to content deemed to contain falsehoods.

Government officials have also countered critical media coverage of the law, known as the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

Foo Chi Hsia (符祺霞), Singaporean High Commissioner to the UK, said that The Economist had misrepresented the law, writing in a Dec. 21 letter to the editor that it “should be looked at in the same context as our belief in the right of reply, which in our view enhances rather than reduces the quality of public discourse.”

“Readers can see both and decide for themselves which is the truth,” she wrote. “How does twinning factual replies to falsehoods limit free speech?”

Earlier this month, Singaporean Ambassador to the US Ashok Kumar Mirpuri disputed a Washington Post story that cited critics saying the law could have a “chilling effect on online free expression.”

In the letter, obtained by Bloomberg, he also criticized Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia division, who was quoted as an expert in the story.

Days later, Bernard Toh, director of the Singaporean Ministry of Communications and Information’s information policy division, accused Washington Post publisher and chief executive officer Fred Ryan of “perpetuating false allegations,” local media reported.

FREE SPEECH

The battle for public opinion comes as social media companies weigh the effect of the law on their businesses.

Opposition Singaporean politicians are also worried that it could suppress dissent ahead of elections that must be held by April 2021.

They expect the ruling People’s Action Party, which has governed Singapore since independence in 1965, to win despite a slowing economy.

Singapore’s government has said that the law is not aimed at stifling free speech and is enforced independently of the election cycle.

“This is equally true with laws regulating the exercise of the rights of free speech and assembly, and with any other law,” the Singaporean Ministry of Law wrote in an e-mailed response to questions, adding that content affected by the law remains intact alongside the ordered correction, which links to a full justification.

“They can read both and decide for themselves on the truth,” the law ministry said. “This encourages greater transparency.”

Singapore is the latest Asian country seeking to counteract the flood of fake news in an era when messages delivered to smartphones over platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp have become as trusted as articles from traditional media sources.

In elections earlier this year, India and Indonesia sought to monitor the spread of false news and counter the dissemination of rumors.

Some provisions in the law are unique to Singapore, which has increased risks for global tech companies.

In addition to requiring companies to post “corrections” to user posts, the law can also require them to ensure the correction is seen by every user in Singapore who has read the offending post. Penalties for failing to comply can be as high as S$1 million (US$739,547) per post and a further S$100,000 per day for non-compliance following a conviction.