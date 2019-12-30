Kids are more than props for politicians

By Huang Sue-ying 黃淑英

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, hugging and kissing a child sparked a heated discussion and a bout of bickering between the pan-green and pan-blue camps. These reactions completely drowned out the importance of the incident.

Politicians around the world, regardless of party affiliation, like to publicly hug and kiss children to show that they are close to voters. No one ever seems to give any thought to whether the child wants to be treated that way.

In our daily lives, family and friends who lay eyes on a cute baby find it difficult to resist giving them a little kiss or pinching their cheeks, and when an older person sees them, they will pat them on the head with the authority of their age.

This behavior has been widely accepted as well-intended, and sometimes a child showing their displeasure with the treatment is scolded by the older person.

This runs counter to efforts over the past dozen years to protect children from being violated and teaching them, as part of gender education, about body boundaries and that they should not be touched randomly.

Perhaps as a result of this education, children today will display their own autonomy, and not allow others to touch their bodies, but what about infants? Who would manifest their will for them? Their parents, of course.

This is why, when politicians hug or kiss infants, they must first obtain the approval of the parents.

However, infants are not completely unable to express their will, either. An infant who does not like something, or is uncomfortable or afraid, starts to cry loudly. Adults should respect this, the most basic form of communication.

Still, infants are sometimes placed casually in these situations, leaving them to deal with it alone. This detracts greatly from a politician’s attempt to create a warm situation.

Another issue is the hygiene and health aspect that parents pay so much attention to. My daughter will not let me hug my grandchild if I do not first wash my hands and she will not let my husband give the child a kiss if he is unshaven. We cannot even see the child if either of us have a cold.

This is why adults, in addition to ensuring a child’s willingness to be kissed, must be vigilant about health and hygiene to prevent contact with someone who has the flu or might have grease on their lips and so on.

After the event involving Han, a doctor brought up health concerns in a Facebook post. Disregarding any political intention, the doctor pointed to an important issue that has been ignored: Consideration must be given to the child’s health.

Han hugging and kissing a child was not an isolated incident, and it should not be used for political manipulation by the pan-green and pan-blue camps.

Children should not be props for politicians who want to put on a show. Adults should respect their will and parents should not ignore the risk to their children’s health for the sake of their own vanity and self-importance.

Is there a problem with hugging and kissing children? Of course there is, but some still think there is not.

Huang Sue-ying is president of Taiwan Women’s Link.

Translated by Perry Svensson