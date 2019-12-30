Stephen M. Young On Taiwan: What a year! A review of cross-strait ties

The year 2019 began with Chinese leader for life Xi Jinping (習近平) offering up terms for Taiwan’s surrender, couched as a conciliatory offer to hasten the process of reunification. But this came with the implicit threat that, should the island not embrace his terms, the peace-loving “People’s” Republic of China might just have to use military force to crush the island’s stubborn opposition to reunification.

Meanwhile President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) trailed potential KMT opponents in early polls for presidential elections in January 2020. She even faced a surprising challenge from within her own party. Some American observers worried that President Donald Trump’s bromance with Mr. Xi could weaken Washington’s longstanding commitment to Taiwan, despite strong bipartisan support for the island in the US Congress.

Perhaps the turning point came in June, when Xi stumbled badly by pushing the Hong Kong government to ram through legislation that would authorize forcible repatriation to the PRC by Hong Kong residents charged with crimes in the mainland. The ramifications were widespread. Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) had introduced the concept of “one country, two systems” back in the early 1980s, to apply both to then British colony Hong Kong as well as Taiwan. The concept was that both territories would be offered a great deal of autonomy as part of the bargain to return into the fold of the “motherland.”

The driving force behind this proposal was the end of Great Britain’s 99-year lease on parts of Hong Kong, scheduled to take place in 1997. Deng, at the time seeking to salvage China from Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) disastrous policies, launched an economic reform policy that was to result in a long stretch of double digit growth. The idea, from Beijing’s point of view, was that they would do such a marvelous job managing Hong Kong, that the people of Taiwan would yearn to return to the benevolent fold and reunite with their compatriots across 90 miles of the Taiwan Strait.

Much has happened since then. China has indeed produced an amazing economic miracle. Margaret Thatcher, after first hoping to extend England’s tenure as colonial master on Hong Kong, bowed to the inevitable and negotiated a deal wherein London would return Hong Kong to the PRC. But she did so while eliciting from Deng a pledge that the territory would enjoy a great deal of autonomy for at least fifty years after the scheduled 1997 return.

Deng’s reforms transformed China economically, propelling it into the second largest economy in the world, and lifting hundreds of millions of its citizens out of poverty. Alas, the political liberalization — which many close observers hoped would follow — has not occurred.

First came Tiananmen in 1989, resulting in a return to more authoritarian rule by a newly embattled communist leadership. Then came Xi Jinping’s ascension to the top party, military and political leadership of the country. Xi, the scion of a top communist leader, then surprised most observers when — having already consolidated his leadership over the party, state and military — he announced his intention to stay in power beyond the two term limit previously honored by his predecessors. In effect, Xi was styling himself as a second Mao, ruler for life.

Then, as is lady luck’s wont, Hong Kong happened. The extradition controversy proved to be the spark that lights a prairie fire, to borrow from communist terminology. Led by its young people, Hong Kong rose up in broad opposition to the extradition deal, bringing millions of the city’s citizens into the streets. The protests have now persisted for more than six months, with no sign of ending anytime soon. The protesting masses want a real say in their own governance, as recent local elections underscored.