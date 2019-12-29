EDITORIAL: Taiwan must include foreigners

The National Palace Museum on Monday announced that museum passes that offer unlimited access to 18 museum-related venues and discounts at other locations can be used from Wednesday, but not by foreigners.

The adult yearly version of the “Museum Pass,” which sells for NT$650, is only available to Republic of China citizens, museum media liaison official Yang Wan-yu (楊婉瑜) confirmed by phone on Monday. An “international version” of the pass is planned for some time in the future, she said.

This is the second time in recent weeks that foreign residents of Taiwan and international visitors have been excluded from programs run by the government. Earlier in the month, a change to registration procedures excluded foreigners from the YouBike bike-sharing program. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) quickly rectified the program to include foreign residents, but international visitors are still required to pay large deposits with each use of the system, making it unviable.

At a time when Taiwan is experiencing a brain drain and hopes to attract skilled foreign professionals, these policies make little sense.

In an Aug. 12 editorial, local engineer Wei Shih-chang (魏世昌) wrote that “The biggest obstacle to Taiwan’s industrial transformation is the lack of talented people possessing the right skills.”

Bringing in foreign professionals is “crucial to enhancing Taiwan’s international competitiveness,” he said. In February last year, the government launched the Employment Gold Card (就業金卡), which was meant to attract overseas talent in several highly skilled labor sectors such as science, technology and economics.

The program has had few successful applicants, with many citing a complicated application process and insufficient information, but its implementation shows the government is actively looking to attract foreign talent. Last month, the government relaxed rules on tax concessions outlined in the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法). The new rules allow concessions for those with employment in Taiwan prior to the implementation of the Employment Gold Card, which had previously been stipulated as a starting point for the concessions.

Obviously no foreign professional will decide whether to relocate to Taipei based solely on their ability to use a bike-sharing program or visit museums at a discount. However, discriminatory policies that exclude tax-paying non-citizens from participation in government-funded programs could make some foreigners question whether they are truly welcome in Taiwan. There is no rational argument for excluding any taxpayers from government programs.

The root cause of the problem is the use of separate numbering systems for national identity cards and the Alien Resident Certificates that are issued to foreigners. The segregated systems make it difficult or impossible for foreign residents to do even simple things like book domestic flights or rent hotel rooms in Taiwan online.

Foreign travelers in Taiwan should also be allowed to take advantage of bike-sharing and discount programs. Declining Chinese tourist numbers mean the focus now is on independent travelers, many of whom enjoy cultural activities, statistics from the Tourism Bureau show. For these visitors, renting a YouBike to visit Taipei’s historic areas is a big attraction. Museums also offer something culturally unique, but admission fees can be expensive.