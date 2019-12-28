Inside YouTube’s year of responsibility

By Mark Bergen and Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg

YouTube spent this year answering critics with some of the most drastic changes in its 15-year history. With each step, it gave those activists, regulators and lawmakers more reasons to attack its free-wheeling, user-generated business model.

YouTube chief executive officer Susan Wojcicki announced her goals in April.

“My top priority is responsibility,” Wojcicki wrote.

Her company spent the year trying to traverse an almost impossible tightrope: Nurture a growing community of demanding creators, while pledging to police troubling videos and protect millions of underage users who officially should not even be watching.

The efforts pleased almost no one and highlighted an existential quandary. Every time YouTube tries to fix something, the company, an arm of Alphabet Inc’s Google, risks losing the neutrality that it needs to thrive.

“They know that every time they are successful catching problematic content or removing it, this just raises expectations,” said Mike Godwin, a senior fellow at think tank R Street Institute and a trustee of the Internet Society. “It’s a never-ending cycle of increasing demands for these dominant platforms to operate fairly.”

As next year looms, the largest online video service is being dragged deeper into political fights over privacy, copyright and content moderation.

In response, YouTube is trying to preserve the sanctity of its status as an online platform with little liability for what happens on its site. Instead, that burden is increasingly falling on the shoulders of regulators, video creators and other partners.

Nowhere is that more evident than YouTube’s approach to children.

A landmark privacy settlement this year with the US Federal Trade Commission is forcing YouTube to split its massive site in two. Every clip, starting next month, must be designated as “made for kids” or not.

The overhaul puts billions of advertisement dollars at stake and has sparked panic among creators, who face new legal risk. The company is not offering creators legal advice or ways to salvage their businesses. It is not even defining what a “made for kids” video is on YouTube — and has argued to the US government that it should not have to.

“Creators will make those decisions themselves,” Wojcicki said last week. “Creators know their content best.”

YouTube privately considered taking more control.

Earlier this year, it assembled a team of more than 40 employees to brace for the commission’s decision. The team was code-named “Crosswalk” — as in a way to guide children across YouTube’s chaotic streets.

Among its proposals was a radical one, at least by the standards of Silicon Valley: YouTube would screen every video aimed at children under the age of eight in its YouTube Kids app, ensuring that no untoward content crept into the feed.

A news release was even drafted in which Wojcicki said that professional moderators would check each clip, people familiar with the plans said.

Yet at the last minute, the chief executive and her top deputies ditched the plan, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The rationale was clear to some at YouTube, one person involved in the project said.

Handpicking videos, even for children, made YouTube look too much like a media company, not a neutral platform.

A YouTube spokeswoman denied the idea was turned down because it put the company in charge of programming, but she declined to comment further on the decision.