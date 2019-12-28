EDITORIAL: Fell incentives to truly protect trees

A little more than nine months ago, on the eve of the International Day of Forests, the Forestry Bureau was trumpeting halving the number of illegal logging cases between 2011 and last year. However, on Tuesday, bureau officials — alongside prosecutors from three localities — boasted about one of the nation’s biggest-ever seizures of illegally felled logs.

While the number of illegal logging cases dropped from 370 in 2011 to 157 last year, Tuesday’s news conference demonstrated that the nation’s trees, especially those from old-growth forests and protected endemic species, remain at grave risk, despite amendments in 2015 to the Forestry Act (森林法) that increased penalties for illegal logging.

In February, the bureau cited those amendments as one of the key reasons for the dramatic drop in illegal logging cases, alongside increased cooperation with law enforcement agencies, but the ring that officials said was broken up last week operated in eight counties and cities, and allegedly operated as a “one-stop shop,” coordinating the illegal logging of protected species, sales of the timber and the sculpting of the wood.

While last week’s raids were the result of a six-month investigation, and undoubtedly long hours on the part of officials and agents from a special task force, the confiscation of 50 tonnes of timber worth more than NT$100 million (US$3.31 million) is something to be mourned, not celebrated.

Not only do those logs represent an untold number of trees forever lost to the nation, they provide ample proof that the amendments have not been enough to curb illegal logging or stop the demand for statuary, carvings and other items made from protected species, such as Taiwan red cypress, stout camphor and cedar.

Time will only exacerbate the problem. While 65 percent of illegal logging cases from 2011 to last year involved the harvesting of stumps left over from legal logging operations in the past century — including those run by the Forestry Bureau and its predecessors — since they are easier to cut and transport, as the number of such stumps dwindle, poachers will have even more of an incentive to target complete trees.

The bureau in February urged consumers to reject products made of wood from unknown sources to help stop illegal logging, but failed to mention that Taiwan has no system for establishing a clean supply chain for wood — a “chain of custody” so to speak — from forest to point of sale.

In June 2017, the Forestry Bureau and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau signed an agreement to develop a DNA database of Taiwan cypress, Taiwan cedar and other protected species that could be used to identify the origin of wood or timber suspected of being illegally logged.

However, the database was created as a tool for prosecutors investigating poaching cases, not as a way of preventing illegally logged wood from being used in the wood-carving industry in places such as Miaoli County’s Sanyi Township (三義), which is one of the reasons that while there have been more prosecutions of sellers of illegal wood, convictions have been difficult to achieve.

The problem is that neither the Forestry Bureau nor the central government have shown much enthusiasm for a total ban on the sale of illegally logged wood or timber, or even expanding the database so that it could be used to identify the wood on sale in Sanyi or other markets, preferring to concentrate instead on efforts to fight poaching.