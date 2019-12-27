The Liberty Times Editorial: Chinese infiltration a threat to all

Chinese interference in Taiwan’s elections almost always backfires.

Right before the 2016 elections, China-based Taiwanese singer Huang An (黃安), who has made a name for himself by appeasing China, reported that Taiwanese K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜) supported Taiwanese independence when she held a Republic of China (ROC) flag on a South Korean TV show.

Chou was forced to apologize in public for her actions just before election day, which caused an immediate public outcry in Taiwan and resulted in a massive defeat for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in the presidential and legislative elections.

Earlier this month, Taiwanese YouTuber Potter King’s (波特王) Chinese agent demanded that he delete all videos in which he addresses President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as “president.” The Internet celebrity defiantly responded by saying that he would rather let go of the Chinese market than kneel down before it, showing real backbone.

What effect the incident will have on the Jan. 11 elections will soon be evident.

It is well-known that China has been using carrot-and-stick tactics to infiltrate countries with the help of huge funds, its cyberarmy, the Belt and Road Initiative, and military expansion. This constitutes a national security threat to the EU, the US, Australia, Canada and other democracies.

China’s infiltration of Taiwan is even more ubiquitous, as it adopts every possible means and works particularly hard to deploy its “united front” tactics at Taiwanese temples, in organized crime and with non-governmental organizations, to the extent that the red shadow of communism now looms in almost every corner of Taiwanese society.

On the other hand, China’s rise gives Beijing an abundance of bargaining chips to be used as bait as it directs its “united front” tactics against Taiwan, while its enormous market and business opportunities conjure up expectations and fantasies in some people’s minds.

All these factors contribute to the emergence of a discourse in Taiwanese society according to which reliance on China is the only way to revive the economy. Politically, this means strongly supporting the so-called “1992 consensus” and refraining from provoking China.

Economically, it means stressing the idea that “politics is politics and economy is economy,” and that as long as politics is avoided, it is possible to make money in China where “the streets are paved with gold.”

The idea of a flawless China in the mind of some Taiwanese is just a fantasy created by wishful thinking that cannot stand the test of reality.

Fundamentally, Beijing does not approve of or acknowledge the “one China, different interpretations” aspect of the “1992 consensus.” Its bottom line is clear: It is the “one China” principle, which means that there is only one China in the world and it is called the People’s Republic of China.

Although the KMT acknowledges the “1992 consensus,” the ROC name and flag — crucial symbols of the “different interpretations” version of the “1992 consensus” — are not allowed in China.

Similarly, any official personnel or institution, from the president and legislators down to local government leaders, council members and their institutions also cannot be mentioned in China, and Taiwan has to compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” in international competitions, even those held in Taiwan. All national symbols and signs of nationhood are taboo.