Three new year’s wishes for the UK and the EU

By Michel Barnier

The end of the year is a time for closure and new beginnings. As this year winds down, that is certainly the case with Brexit. Following the victory of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party in the general election this month, it is now clear that the UK is to leave the EU on Jan. 31.

For many, the occasion would be tinged with regret, but it also represents an opportunity to forge a new UK-EU partnership. Besides, things could have been much worse. Owing to the withdrawal agreement that was concluded in October, a destructive “hard” Brexit has been averted.

Since the beginning of the Brexit negotiations, the EU side — the 27 member states and the European Parliament — has not strayed from the bloc’s core interests nor lost sight of the need for unity and solidarity. The EU’s priority was first and foremost to secure the rights of European citizens, including by finding a solution for the people of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, for whom the negotiations were about peace and stability, not just trade and the economy.

Throughout the process, it has protected the EU single market and its guarantees for consumers, public and animal health standards, and safeguards against fraud and trafficking. It also did the utmost to preserve a climate of trust between the EU and the UK, and to lay a solid foundation for a new partnership.

In accordance with its own wishes, the UK would no longer participate in EU institutions as of Feb. 1, but it would remain in the single market and the customs union at least until the end of next year. The free movement of people between the EU and the UK would continue, which means that it would be business as usual for citizens, consumers, businesses, students and researchers on both sides of the channel over the next year.

Moreover, with the transition period, there would be time to implement practical measures to guarantee EU and UK citizens’ rights, establish the customs and border arrangements agreed in Northern Ireland, and start to negotiate an agreement on the future relationship. However, in the absence of a decision by the UK before July to extend the transition period — which Johnson has ruled out — a deal on the future relationship would have to be concluded in less than 11 months.

That would be immensely challenging, but the EU will give it its all, even if it would not be able to achieve everything. Never would it be the EU that fails on common ambition.

RESOLUTIONS

Since it is the time for new year’s resolutions, negotiators should set three goals to achieve by this time next year. First, the EU and the UK must ensure that they have the means to work together and discuss joint solutions to global challenges. The UK might be leaving the EU, but it is not leaving Europe.

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently put it: “Whatever the future holds, the bond and the friendship between our people are unbreakable.”

From addressing climate change and promoting effective multilateralism, to defending their homelands and countering those who choose violence over peaceful solutions, the EU and UK share essential interests and values. That is why the EU would continue to engage positively with the UK, both bilaterally and in global forums such as the UN, the WTO and the G20.