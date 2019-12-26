Lessons from UK Labour’s defeat

By Ben Goren

Simon Tisdall, a foreign affairs commentator for the Guardian, last week wrote that the results of the UK’s general election can be attributed to the Labour Party’s move to a supposedly “radical,” “revolutionary,” socialist left (“How will Labour’s meltdown change tactics of the US and European left?” Dec. 19, page 9).

US Senator Bernie Sanders, the ideologically adjacent Democratic candidate, and his campaign could therefore meet the same fate, and the wider political left across Europe should read the writing on the wall.

Yet Tisdall’s view from the liberal center-left appears to be obstructed by two seemingly invisible elephants in the room: Brexit and Portugal.

This year’s UK general election was the “Brexit election.” It was brought about because the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) voted with the Conservatives to call a Dec. 12 election, before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal had passed through parliament and before the latest Brexit deadline of Jan. 31.

While the Conservative Party only gained an extra 1 percent of the total vote, the Labour Party lost 60 seats, most of them in the Midlands and the north, in constituencies that voted heavily in favor of leaving the EU. It lost these seats because it changed its position on Brexit to support a second referendum.

The party changed its successful 2017 position after enormous pressure from the liberal center-left in the party and media to do so.

Labour tried to win leavers and remainers by offering them what they both wanted. The contradiction was too powerful and the offer fell between stools as the other parties feasted on Labour’s marginal seats, especially those it had taken for granted and then ignored under former Labour leaders Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Ed Milliband.

The UK’s first-past-the-post electoral system tends toward a two-party system and often produces brutally disproportionate results.

The Liberal Democrats knew this better than any, yet still ran a campaign of deliberate disinformation aimed largely at Labour constituencies. The party for whom remaining in the EU was its signature policy campaigned to ensure the only party capable of delivering that outcome would not win the election.

The pro-remain SNP capitalized, too, a task made easier by Labour’s support for a “soft Brexit” and its failure to appeal north of the border since 2010.

The Brexit Party, a limited company that is not a registered political party, performed its proxy role of dividing the leave vote to ensure Johnson “got Brexit done.”

This election for Labour, especially how it was conducted in media such as the Guardian, was akin to fighting a hydra. Labour’s failure to correctly assess the scale and determination of its opposition cost it the election.

Labour lost for a number of reasons. Where the content of its manifesto was welcomed by a public tired of being punished for the failure of banks, the quantity was indigestible.

Casually promising to spend an extra ￡58 billion (US$75.2 billion) on Women Against State Pension Inequality pensions outside of the official costings wasted all the hard work of compiling them.

Half of the parliamentary Labour Party continuing their 2015 feud against the leadership and actively briefing against them to media up until election day constituted deliberate wrecking.