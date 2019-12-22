Neutrality not an option for NGOs

By Chi Hui-Jung 紀惠容

Every time an election is around the corner, politicians go crazy. On the battlefield, politicians of every shade — blue, green, white and orange — wave their political banners and shout their slogans.

In the past few years, many media outlets have given up on neutrality and good manners, rolled up their sleeves and thrown themselves into the brawl as invective, fake news and false accounts fly.

This year, pro-China media also want to be part of it all. It is not very strange that the public is going crazy, or that the word “chaos” (亂) has been named Taiwan’s word of the year.

A look at the diehard fans of the candidates makes one wonder if even “chaos” is enough to describe what is going on: They are emotional and righteous while going out of their way to highlight the special abilities of their political idol and protect them.

Every day, they follow in the steps of their “master” or promote them on Facebook. They do not even care if they breach Facebook rules and have their posts deleted — they can always open up a new account to promote their “love interest.”

If only they could drink a forgetfulness potion and calm down.

Then again, perhaps this die-hard fan and media outlet free-for-all is just an exciting stage in the democratization process. The one thing that makes me uneasy are the non-governmental organizations (NGO) that continue to maintain an air of neutrality.

Surely the civic organizations that have kept a distance from politics and claimed not to have a political position over the past 20 or 30 years because they do not want to make their position known are an odd Taiwanese post-democratization phenomenon?

Is it that Taiwan’s democracy still is not mature enough or that NGOs do not want to offend the die-hard fans of any candidate?

I still remember how NGOs or civic organizations failed to be liberated, despite martial law being lifted in 1987. With the memory of the Kaohsiung Incident, also known as the Formosa Incident, and the White Terror era still vivid in their minds, they continued to avoid politics and initiatives, and only talked about helping people.

As democracy continued to progress, civic organizations have, over the past 10 or 20 years, begun to use elections to bring up the issues they care about, such as gender equality among the grand justices, women voting for women, public kindergartens, signature drives against nuclear power, social welfare budgets, social housing and so on, and they have even asked candidates for political office to issue pledges and sign their petitions.

Still, not a single civic organization has declared which party or candidate it supports.

In elections over the past few years, civic organizations have gradually come to understand the importance of participating in politics and have begun to promote their own members as candidates for political office, for example by being included as nominations for legislator-at-large lists.

They have also thrown their support behind candidates from small political parties, such as those on the combined list of candidates promoted by the Green Party Taiwan and the Social Democratic Party.

The good thing is that several young leaders of civic groups have entered the fray ahead of the legislative elections next month. Whether or not they have discussed it with their organizations, people — such as Cheng Ling-fang (成令方) for the Taiwan Statebuilding Party, Chen Chiao-hua (陳椒華) for the New Power Party, Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Teng Hui-wen (鄧惠文) and Kao Cheng-yan (高成炎) of the Green Party Taiwan, Chen Wan-hui (陳琬惠) for the Taiwan People’s Party, Shen Tsai-ying (沈采穎) of the New Party, Eva Teng (滕西華) of the People First Party (PFP) and Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) — are joining the legislator-at-large lists and expressing their own long-held beliefs.