A new blueprint to help refugees takes the burden off the poor

By Filippo Grandi

At the cusp of a new decade, the world remains gripped by multiple refugee crises. Yet, so far, the international response has been piecemeal and unbalanced, with poor and middle-income countries shouldering the lion’s share of responsibility.

Venezuela is beset by a severe political and humanitarian crisis, and gang violence and abuse are rampant in parts of Central America. Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic are embroiled in violent conflicts, while the people of Afghanistan and Somalia have endured decades-long crises. In Myanmar, a revival of the decades-long repression of the Rohingya has displaced hundreds of thousands.

Add to that extreme poverty and climate-related pressures — in Africa’s Sahel region and elsewhere — and it is little wonder why the number of displaced people has been rising fast.

Today, there are close to 26 million refugees and 41 million internally displaced people. Some have been uprooted for months, others for years or even lifetimes.

They are on every continent, often in regions that are particularly vulnerable to climate change. They can be found in rural villages and, more commonly, in or near cities. (Reflecting the broader urbanization trend, 61 percent of refugees live in urban areas.)

Refugees are most likely to head to nearby countries, which, despite lacking significant wealth, robust infrastructure or other public resources, have largely accepted them. As it stands, poor and middle-income countries host 84 percent of refugees. Thanks to their generosity, and that of inundated local communities, millions of lives have been saved.

Despite the high costs, including severe strain on public services and budgets, several countries have taken steps to empower and include refugees, enabling them to attend school, find employment, run businesses, acquire land, access health care, learn the local language and contribute to their host communities. These governments might not have a lot of resources, but they understand that refugees are fleeing from problems that they did not create and cannot solve.

Nonetheless, many host countries struggle to provide decent living conditions for refugees, let alone opportunities for formal employment and education. As a result, refugees often languish in makeshift camps that fail to meet basic needs, from clean water to physical security. Humanitarian aid helps — indeed, it is essential — but it is not enough to turn despair into hope.

As a result, some — though, relatively speaking, not many — undertake long and often perilous journeys to developed countries. When they arrive at the rich world’s doorstep, the welcome they receive is increasingly mixed, as manufactured panic over supposedly massive influxes of “dangerous” outsiders closes the space for humane, pragmatic responses.

Responsibility-sharing — the foundation of the modern international system for protecting refugees — is replaced by responsibility-shifting, usually onto countries that are least able to cope.

It is time to reboot global efforts to protect refugees. What is needed is a comprehensive strategy with global reach, reflecting a sweeping vision that inspires and engages governments, the aid community, businesses, development institutions, civil society, faith groups, academia, sports and the arts.

As luck would have it, we already have just such a plan: the Global Compact on Refugees, which was agreed by the UN General Assembly almost exactly a year ago. Forged from decades of experience by host governments, aid workers, donors, businesses and refugees, the Global Compact recasts age-old traditions of welcoming and sheltering strangers to meet the reality of today’s interdependent world. It offers practical ideas and arrangements for addressing every facet of the refugee challenge.