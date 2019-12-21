How water is helping to end ‘the first climate change war’

By Damian Carrington / The Guardian, North Darfur, Sudan

In the arid lands that have seen one of the most brutal wars of the 21st century so far, green shoots of peace may finally be appearing. In the hot Darfur fields farmed by Adam Ali Mohammed, these green shoots are alternating rows of lentils and melons.

“We tried lentils before, but there was not enough water,” the farmer said.

Here in the Sahel, water is the key to life, but there is precious little of it — just 20cm of rain a year — and it is the source of much of the conflict.

The climate crisis is making marginal existences even more fragile. It is no future threat here, with the Sahara marching southwards, temperatures rising and precious annual rains becoming ever more erratic.

However, a new approach is bearing fruit. The seasonal river that runs by El Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state, has been transformed by community-built weirs. These slow the flow of the rainy season downpours, spreading water and allowing it to seep into the land.

Before, just 150 farmers could make a living here: now, 4,000 work the land by the Sail Gedaim weir.

Crucially, the weirs are not just promising a more bountiful future, but a more peaceful one. Communities of farmers and nomadic camel herders, deadly enemies during the war, are coming together to plan and build them. This has often meant meeting face to face for the first time since the conflict began in 2003, but recrimination has turned into cooperation over shared water, and even resulted in wedding invitations.

“There was a lot of killing here — there isn’t enough time to tell you about it all,” Sail Gedaim weir committee member Sheik Abdoelhman Saeed said. “But now we are planning among ourselves to reach new areas with weirs.”

Millet and sorghum were the staples, but Ali Mohammed has been able to expand into cucumbers and okra, lemons and grapefruit, and is trying sunflowers for the first time, all of which are valuable cash crops.

“You give me the seed, and I will test it,” he said.

Millions were forced to flee the violence in Darfur that killed as many as 400,000 people during a decade of conflict from 2003. Many people remain in huge camps today.

“But if the fields are green like now, nothing could force me to go anywhere else,” Ali Mohammed said.

The weir project on the Wadi El Ku river has also brought women, who do much of the farming work, to the fore.

“Before, I was not able to sit with these men, and to speak like this,” Azaz Mohammed said, as the dam committee from 22 villages meets, sitting on carpets in the shade of a tree and sharing a meal harvested from the surrounding fields.

The weirs are a “pioneer project,” ministry of production director-general in North Darfur Enaam Ismail Abdalla said, adding that the timing of the rains has completely changed due to climate change.

The weirs are enabling people to return to their villages and adapt to the changing climate, which would otherwise drive them away once again, she said. She said that she hopes they would be replicated in other parts of Darfur, Sudan and beyond.

The collaborative climate-proofing provided by the Wadi El Ku project shows a way to tackle the complex mix of climate impacts, conflict and migration that are thought to be rising around the world.

The Darfur conflict was labelled “the first climate change war” by some observers, with then-UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon saying in 2007: “Amid the diverse social and political causes, it began as an ecological crisis, arising at least in part from climate change.”