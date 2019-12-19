How will Labour’s meltdown change tactics of the US and European left?

By Simon Tisdall / The Guardian

British voters’ ruthless rejection of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and his radical socialist project reads like a cautionary tale for left-wing political leaders and parties in the US and Europe.

Will Labour’s crushing defeat in the British elections on Thursday last week dim their ardor, or will they double down on revolution?

The British general election outcome would embolden Democratic Party critics of US Senator Bernie Sanders, a US presidential hopeful for next year’s elections whose outlook has often been likened to Corbyn’s.

Both men are veteran hard-left campaigners with strong appeal among younger, post-economic crash voters.

Sanders is running well behind former US vice president Joe Biden, the main centrist candidate, in most Democratic primary polls, and is vying for second place with another left-winger, US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

That has led to speculation about a combined Sanders-Warren leftist “dream ticket.”

Yet national surveys of voting intentions show Sanders beating US President Donald Trump in November next year by an average of 8.4 points. Biden’s equivalent predicted winning margin is 9.8 points. Warren could win, too, the polls suggest. At present, Sanders has no reason to bow out.

Skeptics argue that despite these figures, Sanders cannot win next year.

Once voters take a close look at his and Warren’s ideas about universal, British National Health Service-style healthcare provision, business taxes, immigration and workers’ rights, the critics say, they will shy away, as was the case with Corbyn.

Supporters of Sanders and Warren insist that the opposite is the case.

Corbyn-like, they say they offer voters a chance to change a system that is “rigged” against ordinary working families.

Sanders calls this “democratic socialism.” Detractors call it “welfarism.”

Corbyn’s relative success in the UK’s 2017 election was seen as inspirational by some on the US left.

Writing in the Nation in April, Robert Borosage was full of optimism about the year ahead.

“The coming British and US elections could mark not simply a change of the party in power, but the end of the 40-year conservative era and the beginning of a reform era,” Borosage wrote in a commentary headlined: “Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn might create a Revolution.”

That fantasy is punctured now. Even before Labour’s meltdown, the palpable fear in Democrat circles was that by offering radical reform, rather than simply a safe, mainstream replacement for Trump, the party could forfeit a historic opportunity — and let Trump back in. Labour faced the same dilemma — and missed an open goal.

The grassroots Democratic Party, like Labour, has moved further left in the past few years. Former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s narrow loss in 2016 was seen on the left as a defeat for discredited notions about where the political center really lies, and what people really want.

This ideological battle might intensify following the decision of Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, to enter the race.

Biden was quick to wade in on Friday, saying: “Look what happens when the Labour Party moves so, so far to the left.”

While Trump would probably relish a one-on-one fight with Sanders or Warren, Republicans worry that Biden and potentially Bloomberg could more easily win over the white, working-class voters on whom the election will hinge and who in the UK defected to the Conservatives in decisive numbers.