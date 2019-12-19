The Chinese leader’s horrible year

By Pei Minxin 裴敏欣

China’s strongman leader cannot seem to catch a break. From the trade dispute with the US to the crisis in Hong Kong and international criticism of his human-rights record, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has suffered major setbacks this year, and his prospects for next year appear even worse.

China could have ended the trade spat with the US in May, thereby giving its flagging economy a significant boost. Yet, at the last minute, Chinese leaders backtracked on a number of issues that US negotiators had considered settled. With the US also incurring high costs from the trade dispute, US President Donald Trump was furious, and took his revenge.

Beyond imposing new tariffs, Trump escalated his efforts to limit China’s access to vital technologies. Less than two weeks after the trade agreement collapsed, Trump signed an executive order barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment from manufacturers that his administration deemed a national security risk. The most prominent of these is the Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co, which Trump had been targeting for months.

While the US and China have announced agreement on the terms of a new “phase one” trade deal, the technology war — and the broader confrontation between the two powers — is to continue. This implies that Xi’s problems will not go away, given China’s enduring economic dependence on the outside world and the importance of rising living standards to sustaining the legitimacy of one-party rule.

Further risks arise from Hong Kong, which is engulfed in its worst political crisis since its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. It all started when Hong Kong’s China-backed chief executive proposed a bill that would make it easier to extradite criminal suspects from the territory to the mainland. Viewing this as part of a broader campaign by the Chinese government to assert tighter control over the special administrative region, people poured into the streets to protest.

The Hong Kong government refused to budge, so the protesters became angrier, and their numbers grew. Asia’s commercial hub quickly became a battle zone, with riot police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at black-clad protesters, who responded with Molotov cocktails and bricks. By the time the bill was formally withdrawn, months had passed, and it was too late to return the genie to the bottle. Despite thousands of arrests, the protesters have shown no signs of backing down.

Late last month, after more than six months of unrest, the Chinese government suffered the ultimate indignity, when nearly 3 million voters turned out to hand an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy forces in local district-council elections (which won 388 of the 452 contested seats). At this point, a crackdown reminiscent of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre would be likely to backfire, leaving Xi with few options.

Xi suffered another serious blow last month, when the New York Times obtained more than 400 pages of internal Chinese documents concerning the mass incarceration of ethnic minorities — particularly Muslim Uighurs — in the Xinjiang region. Only Chinese government insiders had access to such sensitive materials, suggesting that Xi’s political enemies might have deliberately leaked them to the Western media to undermine his international standing.