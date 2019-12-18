For hardened teens of Hong Kong protests, violence is one way forward

By Tom Lasseter / Reuters, HONG KONG

Fiona’s rebellion against the People’s Republic of China began slowly in the summer months, spreading across her 16-year-old life like a fever dream.

The marches and protests, the standoffs with police, the lies to her parents. They had all built on top of her old existence until she found herself dressed in black, her face wrapped with a homemade balaclava that left only her eyes and a pale strip of skin visible. Her small hands were stained red.

It was just paint, she said, as she funneled liquid into balloons. The air around her stank of lighter fluid. Teenagers hurled Molotov cocktails toward police. Lines of archers roamed the grounds of the university they had seized — now and then, they stopped to release metal-tipped arrows into the darkness, let fly with the hopes of finding the flesh of a police officer.

Down below Fiona, rows of police flanked an intersection. Within a stone’s throw, Chinese soldiers stood in riot gear behind the gates of an outpost of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Fiona joined her first march on June 9, a schoolgirl making her way to the territory’s financial district on a sunny day as people called out for freedom. It was now Nov. 16 and she was one of more than 1,000 protesters swarming around and barricaded inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU).

Night was falling. They were wild and free with their violence, but on the verge of being surrounded and pinned down.

The children — which is what most of them were — buzzed back and forth like hornets, cleaning glass bottles at one station, filling them with lighter fluid and oil at another. An empty swimming pool was commandeered to practice flinging the Molotov cocktails, leaving burn marks skidded everywhere.

When frontline decisions needed to be made, clumps of protesters came together to form a jittering black nest — almost everyone was dressed from hood to pants in black — yelling about whether to charge or pull back.

They were becoming something different from what they were, a metamorphosis that would have been difficult to imagine in orderly Hong Kong, a territory where you line up neatly for an elevator door and crowds do not step into an empty street until the signal changes.

With each slap up against the police, each scramble down the subway stairs to avoid arrest as tear gas ate at their eyes, they hardened. They shifted back and forth between their old lives and their new — school uniforms and dinners with mom and dad, then pulling the masks over their faces once more. It was a dangerous balance.

“We may all be killed by the police. Yes,” Fiona said.

At the crucible of the university, Fiona and the others crossed a line. Their movement has embraced the slogan of “be water,” of pushing forward with dramatic action and then pulling back suddenly, but here, the protesters hunkered down, holding a large chunk of territory in the middle of Hong Kong.

In their hive of enraged adolescence, they were risking everything for a tomorrow that almost certainly will not come — a Hong Kong that cleaves greater freedom from an increasingly powerful Chinese Communist Party.

In doing so, Fiona found moments bigger than what her life was before.

“We call the experience of protest, like at PolyU, a dream,” she later said.

However, to speak of such things out loud, without the mask that she hid behind, without the throbbing crowds that made it seem within reach, is not possible outside, in the real Hong Kong.