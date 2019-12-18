The Liberty Times Editorial: KMT squandered election victories

A comparison of the results of the local elections on Nov. 24 last year with the current support ratings for the presidential and legislative candidates in the Jan. 11 elections shows a drastic change of momentum within just one year. The jaw-dropping difference comes as a surprise to both insiders and the general public.

Last year, the sudden and unexpected victory of Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the Kaohsiung mayoral election encouraged him to press his luck further. Before having even started to think about how to fulfill his election pledge to “make Kaohsiung rich,” Han scurried off to Taipei to pursue the presidency and “conquer the universe.”

In retrospect, had Han focused on city affairs and prioritized Kaohsiung residents’ needs by serving at least a full four-year term in office and consolidating the love local residents showed him in the elections before seeking higher office, Kaohsiung could have served as a base for maintaining his popularity. Instead, the public frenzy seen late last year quickly died down, and Kaohsiung residents’ indifference to Han has become a pain in the neck for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the KMT stands in stark contrast to Han, as Hou did not lower his guard after winning a sweeping victory and worked diligently on city affairs for more than a year, distancing himself from the political frenzy that is permeating the KMT at every level.

His attitude makes Hou more politically valuable than Han. Running New Taipei City with great care will help Hou build a solid foundation for his next move.

A similar example is Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who in 2014 took over the metropolis, which has been undergoing intense demographic and structural changes.

Since assuming office, Cheng has devoted himself to city affairs with the same energy he put into his election campaign. His hard work paid off, and he successfully held on the mayoralty last year, despite the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) troubles.

The outcome of last year’s local elections had very little to do with cross-strait issues and was mainly related to failure by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to communicate progress in reforms, transitional justice and social progress, which elicited a strong public backlash.

However, the DPP’s post-election analysis was apparently more pragmatic than the KMT’s analysis of its victories, which was a fatal mistake.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought the situation was favorable to China, so he moved quickly to push the “one country, two systems” formula for Taiwan, but the protest movement in Hong Kong undermined his script. As the saying goes: “Man proposes, God disposes.”

The KMT’s misreading of the situation manifested itself in March, when Han hurried to meet with Chinese officials at Beijing’s liaison offices in Hong Kong and Macau, and with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一) in Shenzhen, China.

Meanwhile, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) started to tailor the party’s presidential primary rules for some unknown candidate, as he successively attempted to keep former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) out of the race. He even went out of his way to place candidates palatable to the TAO and himself safely on the party’s legislator-at-large nominee list.