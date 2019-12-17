There is still hope for action on climate change in the US

By Jules Kortenhorst and Andrew Steer

The UN climate change conference that finished on Sunday in Madrid was supposed to prepare the ground for more ambitious national climate commitments. Nowhere is that more important than in the nation where national leadership on climate change is least likely: the US.

However, a new report should give the world hope that it is not too late to keep the US on a path in line with global aspirations to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

This would require continued leadership from US states, cities and businesses that are already stepping up, combined with reinvigorated action from the federal government.

The US is the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and was the largest overall emitter for decades. Although China surpassed it in 2006, cumulative emissions in the US remain unmatched and yet, far from leading the way on climate action, the administration of US President Donald Trump has rolled back many federal climate and environmental rules, and formally indicated its intention to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement by late next year.

Fortunately, the rest of the US is not following Trump’s lead.

Across the nation, a massive coalition of states, cities, businesses, universities and others have declared: “We Are Still In.”

Despite the federal government’s official withdrawal from the Paris agreement, they plan to take the necessary steps to fulfill the climate commitments of the US.

This is no pie-in-the-sky declaration. The coalition’s more than 3,800 participants (and counting) include states, cities and counties that account for 65 percent of the US population, nearly 70 percent of GDP — equivalent to an economy larger than China — and more than half of US emissions.

For example, 145 US cities have committed to 100 percent clean electricity, while six have already achieved it, but serious questions remain.

How much progress can this coalition make to reduce emissions without the federal government’s support? How much better would the situation be if the Trump administration and the US Congress recommit to climate action?

These are the questions that America’s Pledge, a Bloomberg Philanthropies initiative, has been working to answer over the past year. The conclusions are both reassuring and daunting.

According to the initiative’s third report, Accelerating America’s Pledge — produced in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Institute, the University of Maryland and the World Resources Institute — stronger action by states, cities and businesses could reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in the US by 37 percent (compared with 2005 levels) by 2030.

In other words, even without the federal government, the US can drastically reduce emissions, improve air quality and stimulate broad-based economic gains.

Success would require an expanded coalition of non-federal actors to move quickly and ambitiously to transform energy and transportation systems, including by building on the innovative measures that US states, cities and businesses are already taking.

The impact of such a movement promises to extend beyond US borders, with bottom-up commitments in the nation leveraged to increase climate ambition around the world. This is already starting to happen.

For example, Alliances for Climate Action connects cities, states, the private sector, investors, universities and civil-society organizations in Argentina, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, the US and Vietnam, so that they can work with one another and with their national governments to spur climate action, but the role of the national government remains important.