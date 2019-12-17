Financial information provider blocking Reuters stories amid HK protests

By Steve Stecklow / Reuters, LONDON

As anti-government demonstrations engulfed Hong Kong in August, Reuters broke a sensitive story: Beijing had rejected a secret proposal by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) to meet several of the protesters’ demands in a bid to defuse the unrest.

The story buttressed a main claim of the protesters, that Beijing is intervening deeply in the affairs of the territory. A state-run newspaper denounced the story as “fake” and “shameful.” The article soon became unavailable in mainland China.

It was not the Chinese government that blocked the story. The article was removed by Refinitiv, the financial information provider that distributes Reuters news to investors around the world on Eikon, a trading and analytics platform.

The article was one of a growing number of stories that Refinitiv — which until last year was owned by Reuters’ parent company, Thomson Reuters Corp — has censored in mainland China under pressure from the government.

Refinitiv has since August blocked more than 200 stories about the Hong Kong protests, plus numerous other Reuters articles that could cast Beijing in an unfavorable light.

Internal Refinitiv documents show that over the summer, the company installed an automated filtering system to facilitate the censoring. The system included the creation of a new code to attach to some China stories, called “Restricted News.”

As a result, Refinitiv’s customers in China have been denied access to coverage of one of the biggest news events of the year, including two Reuters reports on downgrades of Hong Kong by credit-rating agencies.

Nearly 100 other news providers available on Eikon in China have also been affected by the filtering.

Censorship has been intensifying under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Western businesses have come under rising pressure to block news, speech and products that Beijing sees as politically dangerous.

Refinitiv generates tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue in China. As Reuters reported in June, citing three people familiar with the matter, Refinitiv began the censorship effort earlier this year after a regulator threatened to suspend its operations in China.

Refinitiv has joined a lengthening list of companies complying with Chinese demands. They include hotel giant Marriott International Inc, which last year temporarily shut down its Chinese Web sites and apologized for, among other things, listing Taiwan as a separate nation in a customer questionnaire.

Several US airlines also stopped describing Taiwan as a non-Chinese territory on their Web sites. The companies have defended their actions.

The censorship has angered the top news and business executives of Reuters, and the directors of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Co Ltd, an independent body tasked with preserving the news agency’s independence.

Speaking to Reuters journalists on a visit to the Singapore newsroom in October, Kim Williams, the Australian media executive who chairs the body, criticized Refinitiv, calling its actions “reprehensible” and a capitulation to “naked political aggression” from Beijing.

Editor-in-chief Stephen Adler last month told Reuters journalists in London that the censorship was “damaging” the brand.

“I don’t approve of it,” he said.

Refinitiv chief executive David Craig and Thomson Reuters chief executive Jim Smith have held multiple talks, including last week, in an effort to resolve the issue, people familiar with the matter said.