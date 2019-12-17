Candidates must better their climate agendas

By Tang An 唐安

The 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, began on Dec. 2, ending later than expected on Sunday. The world hoped that world leaders would take action to prevent climate change from worsening in the next critical decade and that they would come up with stronger climate policies and actions.

On the eve of COP25, the European Parliament formally approved a resolution declaring a climate and environmental emergency, becoming the first continent to make such a declaration. New European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even pledged to propose a European climate law within 100 days of her inauguration.

Taiwan is on the global list of high carbon emission regions, both in terms of per capita emissions and total emissions. It is therefore obligated to fight the climate crisis, and its current methods of reducing emissions are not aggressive enough.

Greenpeace Taiwan released a Climate Manifesto (氣候曙光宣言) in October to offer policy suggestions for presidential candidates’ climate policies, including a more ambitious, in-depth emission reduction strategy, a long-term energy transformation roadmap, a timeline for fossil fuel elimination, an adaptation policy that attaches importance to the various dimensions of climate governance, greater local participation, and fairness and justice to all stakeholders.

In its first evaluation round, Greenpeace found that the climate policies of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is running for re-election for the Democratic Progressive party, and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, were not up to standard.

The emission reduction plans of both presidential candidates fail to meet the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) goal of keeping the global temperature increase below 1.5°C. People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), who is also running for president, was not included in the evaluation, as he launched his presidential bid relatively late.

Tsai and Han have also failed to propose a long-term energy transformation roadmap aiming to curb carbon emissions spanning at least 30 years. This raises questions about their determination to fight climate change.

According to last year’s IPCC Special Report, global human-caused carbon emissions would need to reach the net zero level around 2050 to prevent a more serious climate crisis. Faced with such warnings, governments around the world are planning more active climate policies.

New Zealand, for example, passed legislation to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel in September declared that Germany would also reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In comparison, the climate policies of Taiwan’s presidential candidates keep the passive goals proposed in 2015, which aim to cut emissions by 20 percent by 2030 and by 50 percent by 2050, avoiding the extreme weather problems that have become more severe in recent years.

At a time when the Environmental Protection Administration is calling on international media to include Taiwan in the global system’s fight against climate change, the government should pay more attention to the gap between the goals of Taiwan and the rest of the world, and quickly adjust climate policy to ensure good results.