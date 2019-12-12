[ LETTER ]

Han not fit for presidency

People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), who is also the party’s presidential candidate, participated in a forum on educational policy on Saturday.

At the forum, a retired teacher who supports Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, asked Soong if he could give Han a helping hand.

Soong answered that Han did “OK” as a KMT legislator, but then he went on to ask the teacher a rhetorical question: “But do you think he is capable of taking on such a major role as president?”

Han, the country bumpkin, is not qualified to be president, and he was not even qualified to be a legislator. During his time as an elected representative, he was known among his fellow legislators as someone who spent most of his time chasing women and drinking, and started fooling around at the first opportunity.

He has probably been behaving in the same way since he was elected mayor of Kaohsiung. Why else would the city rank last in political accomplishments among the nation’s cities and counties?

In practice, Han the country bumpkin would probably be more suitable as a night market vendor. To cheat the “common people,” the gift of gab is apparently all that is needed.

Teng Hung-yuan

New Taipei City