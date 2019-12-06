Taken to the brink by Trump, Gulf states retreat on Iran

By Zainab Fattah / Bloomberg

An expanded soccer tournament, a direct flight, clandestine meetings and a pledge to release prisoners of war; diplomacy is breaking out as Gulf Arab nations back away from a confrontation with Iran inspired by US President Donald Trump — and the signs are everywhere.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain played their first games of this year’s Arabian Gulf Cup in Qatar after a last-minute decision to take part — an apparent breakthrough in a 30-month feud that saw them halt trade and flights over Qatar’s links with Iran and support for Islamist groups.

The Saudi-Arabian-led coalition that has fought Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015 began releasing jailed Houthis as efforts to end the conflict gather momentum. Oman is quietly hosting high-level meetings, according to people familiar with the matter, and even Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has hinted at direct channels with the UAE.

Spooked by the prospect of a catastrophic war with Iran and its proxy militias across the region, Gulf monarchies are in the middle of a strategic rethink.

The UAE, whose economic model relies in large part on its international links, quickly realized it had most to lose from a military escalation. It had removed most of its troops from Yemen by the end of a turbulent summer that saw oil tankers targeted and a US drone downed in the Gulf without significant US response.

While the humanitarian catastrophe unleashed by the Yemen war trained an unwelcome spotlight on Saudi Arabia, it took a brazen strike on Saudi oil installations — which knocked out half the country’s crude production — to ram home the risks and prove that Trump was not about to ride to his allies’ rescue.

“The attacks shattered any illusion of this magical US security umbrella,” said David Roberts, an assistant professor at King’s College London who studies the Gulf. “It burst the bubble and showed that Iran had the willingness to both do something astonishing like the attack on Aramco facilities and the capability to carry it out.”

Iran denies US and Saudi assertions that it carried out the Sept. 14 strikes, pointing to Houthi claims of responsibility.

However, people familiar with investigations into the attacks say they were almost certainly launched from southwestern Iran — an explosive escalation in Tehran’s pushback against an economic offensive unleashed by Trump and enthusiastically backed by the Saudis.

The Trump administration withdrew last year from the 2015 deal meant to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its oil exports, but the “maximum pressure” policy is designed to coax Tehran into more concessions, not to drag the US into a new Middle East war just as it draws down troops in Syria.

Rolling back Shiite Muslim Iran’s power remains a priority for the Sunni Gulf Arab leadership.

However, there is an increasing recognition that no one stands to gain from a military escalation in the world’s top oil-exporting region.

Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communication did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

The UAE declined to comment, but in a Nov. 10 speech, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said he saw “a path to a deal with Iran that all parties might soon” be ready to embark on if Tehran demonstrated commitment.