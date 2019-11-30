[ LETTERS ]

No laughing matter

Between 2006 and 2012 in the UK there were 17 fatalities from people inhaling nitrous oxide; known colloquially as laughing gas, noz or hippie crack.

The rising number of deaths related to recreational use of the drug has sparked debate in Britain, as well as increased attention from the authorities.

The nitrous oxide trend has now traveled to Taiwan.

According to media reports, in Taoyuan alone within just six months three people have died from taking the gas. Since nitrous oxide is often pumped into a balloon before being inhaled, in Taiwan it is often called chui qiqiu (吹氣球, blowing up a balloon).

The gas is not yet classified as an illegal narcotic in Taiwan and many people believe that it provides a quick high, while also being non-addictive and non-harmful. While users can have rapid onset of hallucinogenic effects, most important of all, it is cheap. As such, it has become quite popular across a wide variety of entertainment venues.

Whenever I raise the dangers of using recreational drugs with my students, I always make a particular point of warning them not to take nitrous oxide. I tell them that while nitrous oxide is not classified as a drug, it is easy to inhale too large a quantity, which can starve the body of oxygen and have fatal consequences.

However, after I have said this, students always respond: “Then why not just ensure that you inhale only a small amount?”

I tell them that although nitrous oxide is not an illegal narcotic, under the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), the police are still able to fine users.

The government has done a good job of increasing education around the dangers of drug use, but perhaps because nitrous oxide is not classified as an illegal narcotic, it is often omitted from anti-drugs education.

The government must do more to educate the public on the dangers of using nitrous oxide to prevent more young Taiwanese dying due to ignorance over its lethal danger.

Laughing gas is no laughing matter.

Chen Hung-hui

New Taipei City

Bullies have no defense

The problem of teachers bullying students is symptomatic of an education system that values test results over mental health (“Foundation urges action on bullying by teachers,” Nov. 26, page 2).

As a veteran educator, I can empathize with an individual teacher who loses self-control at the end of a long day and snaps at a student. However, these moments should be seen as personal failings on the part of the teacher. They should be opportunities for self-reflection and professional growth.

Far more concerning is the reaction of the administration, which defended the teachers in question, saying they were “being diligent in managing the class.”

Perhaps it is possible to construct a Machiavellian argument that mistreating a student is justified if it brings about greater academic success, but such abuses actually harm academic performance rather than foster it. Research shows that anxiety hinders brain function; therefore, nervous students cannot learn effectively. Parents and teachers who punish underperforming students, physically or emotionally, are actually contributing to the student’s underperformance.

A teacher who is truly “diligent in managing the class” is one who creates a classroom environment that is conducive to learning — one where students are relaxed and focused on learning.