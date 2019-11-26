National survival fears are all too real

By Pei Ching 裴靜

When I was younger, I was not interested in politics, and was under the impression that Taiwan was a peaceful and prosperous society.

The idea of unification with China did not even enter my mind and it seemed like something that could only happen in the next century. Then I went to China as an exchange student and the idea that Taiwan could soon be annexed by China crept into my consciousness.

During my first lesson in China, on learning that I was Taiwanese, a male classmate unexpectedly asked me: “When will Taiwan return [to China]?”

I was struck by the fact that he did not use the word “unify,” but instead chose to use the word “return.” At the time I thought he was simply trying to provoke me.

Later, I occasionally came across other curious people asking the same thing. From the way they asked the question, it gradually dawned on me that there was no malicious intent: It was simply that they genuinely regarded Taiwanese as fellow compatriots and were anxious for Taiwan to be welcomed “back” into the fold.

I later became friendly with a Chinese person and we started to discuss cultural differences between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, before moving on to political differences.

Half joking, I asked: “How long do you think Taiwan will be able to hold out?”

To my surprise, he replied: “Two years.”

Two years.

From that moment, the notion that Taiwan could perish was planted inside my brain.

To ensure that I believed him, he went out of his way to explain how Chinese really think: “We all hope [President] Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will serve a second term and quickly declare independence. The more radical her position, the more reason we will have to dispatch our military.”

Although I treated his view with contempt, it was the self-confidence he displayed toward his nation that surprised me.

What made me despair even more was my Taiwanese roommate.

One time while we were out walking, an old man asked us for directions. Since we happened to be going in the same direction, we showed him the way. The whole time, the old man kept praising Mao Zedong (毛澤東), and eventually asked us the usual question: How we felt about Taiwan’s “return” to China.

However, unlike previous occasions when such a question would create an embarrassing pause, my roommate quickly jumped in, saying: “I think it would be very good.”

This was the first time I heard a Taiwanese voluntarily offer up their freedom on a plate. I started to wonder: How many Taiwanese are there who support “rapid unification” with China?

After returning to Taiwan, the Hong Kong protests erupted. Five months on, not only has the situation in Hong Kong failed to quiet down, the flames of anger are burning brighter than ever.

The Chinese government is taking a tough approach and Hong Kong’s future remains unclear as the news coming out of the territory daily becomes more shocking.

Taiwanese are facing presidential and legislative elections, and social media are replete with distorted arguments and fabricated news, tearing society apart, but the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) feels this is the right time to issue a clearly pro-China legislator-at-large list.

Is Taiwan really moving toward unification?

Internet users criticize Tsai, saying she is building her campaign on fears over national survival, but given domestic concerns and external troubles, how could there not be such fears?