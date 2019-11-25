In Hong Kong, the worst may be yet to come

By Peter Apps / Reuters, LONDON

As protests in Hong Kong approach their sixth consecutive month, those in charge of the Chinese Communist Party may be regretting they ever took control of the territory — and particularly under a “one country, two systems” arrangement.

With riot police and student demonstrators fighting pitched battles at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University for much of the last week, it appears that the two sides are now locked in a confrontation from which neither sees a plausible exit.

For many of those taking to the streets, they see their actions as central in protecting Hong Kong’s surviving civil liberties, as well as keeping open the hope of future and more democratic reform.

For those in Beijing, making such concessions would undermine much of what has held communist rule together for three quarters of a century. They want the protests over — but with the former British colony a much more open society with continuous media coverage, so far they have clearly felt there are severe limits to the brutality they can unleash.

That the authorities will get more repressive in Hong Kong does not seem in doubt. However, it is striking how Beijing is taking a much more cautious approach than it has with its minority Muslim Uighurs in northwest China.

Leaked documents published by the New York Times a week ago show that officials were instructed on how to handle Uighur students who returned home to find that family members had disappeared into internment or “re-education camps.”

The transcript of a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) instructed officials to show “no mercy” in what the government portrays as a necessary clampdown on Islamist militancy following a string of violent attacks earlier this decade.

Chinese rhetoric has also hardened in Hong Kong, as has use of physical force, particularly live rounds. The highly publicized use of troops in athletic attire cleaning streets earlier this week appeared to be a veiled threat of a much harsher military crackdown.

Still, so far the nature of Hong Kong’s more open society — particularly the lack of censorship on social and other media — has left the authorities simply unable to act with the impunity they enjoy in China, particularly in its relatively remote Uighur-populated regions.

Indeed, one of the defining dynamics of the current face-off is that both the authorities and protesters know that events have played out in Hong Kong hugely differently from how similar protests might have been handled in mainland China, even in the emerging high-tech megacities, such as Shanghai and Shenzen.

Many of those took inspiration from Hong Kong to emerge as business centers, but they lack even Hong Kong’s rudimentary, heavily controlled democratic systems, while the security forces have many fewer checks on their behavior.

The desperation of Hong Kong residents to retain those fragile liberties — many only granted at the very end of British rule — has been at the heart of these protests since the beginning. Specifically, the prospect of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) proposed extradition bill allowing Hong Kong residents to be deported to the mainland was seen as so dangerous that local opposition was almost universal.

While it has since been shelved, there was talk of Beijing suspending yesterday’s local elections, which suggested a widespread expectation that China would look toward other administrative tools to tighten the screws — which may itself give activists new energy.