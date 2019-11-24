Fake doctors and pilfered medical records drive OxyContin sales in China

By Erika Kinetz / AP, SHANGHAI

Thousands of lawsuits across the US have accused a drug company owned by the billionaire Sackler family of using false claims to push highly addictive opioids on an unsuspecting nation, fueling the deadliest drug epidemic in US history.

Yet, even as its US drugmaker collapses under the charges, another company owned by the family has used the same tactics to peddle its signature painkiller, OxyContin, in China, according to interviews with current and former employees, and documents obtained by the Associated Press.

The documents and interviews indicate that representatives from the Sacklers’ Chinese affiliate, Mundipharma, tell doctors that time-release painkillers such as OxyContin are less addictive than other opioids — the same pitch that Purdue Pharma, the US company owned by the family, admitted was false in court more than a decade ago.

Mundipharma has pushed ever-larger doses of the drug — even as it became clear that higher doses present higher risks — and represented the drug as safe for chronic pain, the interviews and documents showed.

These tactics mirror those employed by Purdue Pharma in the US, where more than 400,000 people have died of opioid overdoses and millions more became addicted. An avalanche of litigation over the company’s marketing has driven Purdue Pharma into bankruptcy in the US.

In China, Mundipharma managers have required sales representatives to copy patients’ private medical records without consent, in apparent breach of Chinese law, current and former employees said.

Former representatives also said that they sometimes disguised themselves as medical staff, putting on white doctor’s coats and lying about their identity to visit patients in the hospital.

As in the US, marketing material in China made claims about OxyContin’s safety and effectiveness based on company-funded studies and outdated data that has been debunked.

More than 3,300 pages of training and marketing materials used by Mundipharma staff, as well as internal company documents and videos, were examined. These files came from three independent sources and were verified by cross-checking. One current and three former OxyContin sales representatives who worked at the company last year were interviewed.

Mundipharma has promoted its blockbuster product, OxyContin, in questionable ways in other countries, including Italy and Australia, but the company has particularly high hopes for China — the world’s most populous nation and second-largest economy — where it has said that it wants sales to surpass those in the US by 2025.

Although Mundipharma and Purdue are separate legal entities, both are owned by the Sackler family. Today, Mundipharma is a bargaining chip in negotiations to settle sweeping US litigation. The Sackler family agreed to cede ownership of Purdue, but wants to keep Mundipharma for now to sell OxyContin abroad. They have discussed eventually selling Mundipharma to fund the family’s contribution to a nationwide settlement in the US.

Mundipharma said that it was taking immediate action to investigate the allegations uncovered. Representatives of the Sackler family did not respond to detailed requests for comment.

In the US, Purdue stopped promoting OxyContin to doctors last year and got rid of its entire opioid sales staff.

Meanwhile, Mundipharma is hiring in China.