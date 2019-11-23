Chinese parents test children’s DNA for a look into the future

By Daniela Wei, K Oanh Ha and Kristen Brown / Bloomberg

Months after his daughter’s birth in 2017, Chris Jung dropped off a test tube of her saliva to his company’s genetic testing lab in Hong Kong. He had grand ambitions for the baby, and was seeking clues to the future in her DNA. She might become a prominent professional, he thought, possibly even a doctor.

However, Jung’s plans shifted after analysis by his firm, Gene Discovery, suggested his daughter had strong abilities in music, math and sports — though a lesser aptitude for memorizing details.

As the little girl grows up, Jung said he plans to pour resources into developing those talents, while steering her away from professions that require a lot of memorization.

“Originally, I would like her to become a professional like a doctor or lawyer,” said Jung, chief operating officer of Good Union Corp, the parent company of Gene Discovery. “But once I looked into the results, it talked about how her memory is so bad. I switched my expectations because if I would like her to become a professional, she needs to study a lot and remember a lot.”

Gene Discovery does brisk business hawking DNA tests out of a warren of rooms in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, near stores selling Prada bags and Dior watches.

More than half of its clients are from China’s mainland, where parents eager to shape their offspring into prodigies are fueling the advance of a growing, but largely unregulated industry.

It is a Chinese version of helicopter parenting that reflects the country’s tendency to push the boundaries when it comes to genetics, and part of a broader race to dominate the field with ramifications for how the life-altering science is used throughout the world.

DNA CRYSTAL BALL

While gaining in popularity across the globe, consumer genetic testing is booming in China. Delaware-based research firm Global Market Insights Inc sees sales of DNA testing services tripling to US$135 million by 2025 from US$41 million last year.

Others, like Beijing-based consultancy EO Intelligence, project an even faster surge in the market, to US$405 million in 2022. EO Intelligence also forecasts that by then, 60 million Chinese consumers would be using DNA testing kits, up from 1.5 million people last year.

For now, the Chinese market is a fraction of the US$300 million in the US, but the company expects the country’s growth to edge ahead, with annual sales growing nearly 17 percent through 2025, compared with 15 percent in the US, according to Global Market Insights.

Gene Discovery is among a wave of companies seeking to cater to that rising demand, playing the role of modern-day fortune tellers, with DNA as their crystal ball. A search of Chinese online shopping platform JD.com and the Internet in Mandarin throws up dozens of firms offering genetic talent testing for babies and newborns.

Their promises are similarly lofty, vowing to help parents uncover their children’s “potential talents” in everything from logic and math to sports and even emotional intelligence. Help your child “win at the starting line” is a common marketing refrain.

In a society like China, which saw 15 million babies born last year, the appeal is clear. However, many of the claims from these newly minted companies — that DNA can be used to assess ability to memorize data, tolerate stress or show leadership — are more horoscope than actual science.